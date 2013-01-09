FUNNY STUFF: The Best CES Tweet We've Seen Today

Social media monitoring company Keyhole is tracking the most popular tweets from CES and it sent us this gem, the second most popular tweet of the day so far.



URGENT NEED TO CONTACT SOMEONE FROM SONY AT #CES AUTOREVERSE ON MY WALKMAN IS BROKE CONTACT ME ON MYSPACE KTHXBYE — KimJongNumberUn (@KimJongNumberUn) January 7, 2013

Obviously, the North Korean leader is not prancing around CES in Las Vegas this week, with or without a walkman. But we expect the fake @KimJongNumberUn is probably a funnier dude to fine at the show if you can. Here’s how he describes himself on Twitter: “I used to be an unemployed twentysomething still living at home. Now I have nuclear weapons. It’s all good, yo.”

So, what’s the most popular tweet from CES tracked by Keyhole? Nothing special, but you can check out the full list here.

