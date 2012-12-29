This Site Mocks You For Having 'First-World Problems,' And Silicon Valley For Spending Billions Solving Them

Photo: athoos

These days, a lot of money and work in Silicon Valley goes into building mundane things like sharing apps and social games.Australian aerospace engineer Stuart Kearney and his friend Eric Stern created a Website to mock this trend.



It’s called FirstWorldProblems.biz, and its catch-phrase is “Need a first-world problem solved? Silicon Valley has got you covered.”

Go to the site, and you’ll see a drop-down list of problems. Select one, and you get taken to a startup’s app, Website, or product page.

For example, select “My house’s mood lighting doesn’t match all of my moods,” and you get whisked away to a Kickstarter page for LFIX, which is “The Light Bulb Reinvented…a WiFi enabled, multi-colour, energy efficient LED light bulb that you control with your iPhone or Android.”

There is also:

“I need entertainment, but deciding which link to click is difficult.”

“I need to use both of my hands to unplug my $400 cell phone.”

Kind of funny, right?

Or at least a good way to kill 30 minutes.

Here’s the list of first world problems, which is a humorous quick read itself:

