Photo: Shit That Siri Says

We’ve previously shared some of the wackiest, weirdest things we’ve seen Siri say in response to a user’s silly questions.More and more of them keep popping up and appearing on the Shit That Siri Says Tumblr, so here’s a collection of more weird Siri interactions to make you laugh.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.