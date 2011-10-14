The Best Responses To Weird Questions From Siri

Photo: AP

Siri is the killer voice-powered personal assistant feature coming to the iPhone 4S.It can call people for you, send text messages, get directions, and even search Wikipedia for you, just by following your verbal commands.



And it has a sense of humour.

We’ve been enjoying the newly-started Shit That Siri Says Tumblr. Although it’s in its infancy, we expect it will grow by leaps and bounds once the iPhone 4S comes out tomorrow.

But right now, the Tumblr consists entirely of screenshots from Joshua Topolsky’s review on This Is My Next.

Here are 8 funny screenshots of Siri being ridiculous.

