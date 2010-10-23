Check Out The Bizarre Signage Oregon Uses To Call Plays

Photo: Tim Burke

When No.2 Oregon beat down UCLA last night, a national TV audience saw some strange signage on the Oregon sideline.It’s all part of the team’s offensive playcalling system.



Their offensive coordinator, Mark Helfrich, believes these signs help his players remember the plays.

This one, in particular, must have left them hungry for the endzone, as they hit paydirt eight times in their 60-13 win.

