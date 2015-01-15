Here Are Some Of The Hilarious, Embarrassing, Or Bizarre Questions People Asked Librarians Before Google Existed

Imagine if search engines like Google didn’t exist. How would you find answers to your questions pre-Internet?
Well, you’d probably have to go to the library and do some research. That, or ask a librarian to do it for you.
The New York Public Library recently discovered an archive of reference questions that people asked its librarians back in the last century. The NYPL has been posting some of the questions on its social media pages, but has given Business Insider permission to answer republish a selection of them here.
Some cards show a librarian with a sense of humour. This man was looking for 'A Long Time In A Dark Cave':
'It's a window into people's lives at the time,' NYPL social media manager Johannes Neuer said to Business Insider.
You may want your Google searches to remain private, but people can actually still call, text, or chat with a NYPL librarian or research specialist. Find the right numbers and links here.
