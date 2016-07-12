Here are the ridiculous places people have been finding Pokémon so far in 'Pokémon GO'

Tim Mulkerin, Tech Insider

“Pokémon GO,” the new smartphone game that lets you catch Pokémon out in the real world, is finally available!

As you walk around your city, you’ll find Pokémon hiding in all sorts of places — in public parks, on the footpath, and at the beach.

What is Pokemon Go and how to playPokemon Go/Tech InsiderYes, that is a Doduo in front of a Ferrari in midtown Manhattan.

As it turns out, people have been finding Pokémon is some pretty strange and hilarious places, too. And, because it’s 2016, they have been posting these fabulous pictures on social media for the world to see. Take a look!

People use their phones in the bathroom more than they care to admit, which has led to some interesting Pokémon encounters.

Didn't this Pidgey's mother teach it to knock before entering? Was it raised in a barn or something? Oh, wait, it actually was almost certainly raised in a barn. Carry on.

Pokémon are everywhere, including our nation's restaurants. Um, I think someone needs to notify a health inspector.

Seriously, guys, I know running a business is hard but this is just gross.

And sometimes, the reality of playing 'Pokémon GO' in a big city gets a little too real.

But luckily, our Pokémon are down to party to help forget their fallen brethren.

C'mon Drowzee, there's nothing wrong with having some fun, but don't get sloppy.

People have also been finding some top notch PokéStops, like this restaurant that just so happens to be called 'Poké Stop.' Because, you know, they sell poké, the raw fish.

so I live in Hawaii and I found this poke stop.. from pokemongo

Some places have fully embraced their official designation as a Gym, like this church.

View post on imgur.com

But only the MOST dedicated Pokémon trainers are going to be able to venture to this literal shipwreck of a PokéStop.

So I went to the beach today... from pokemongo

At least this Jigglypuff is willing to help with some babysitting while we venture out to catch more Pokémon. Bye.

View post on imgur.com

This article originally appeared on Tech Insider. Read the original here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.