Here are the ridiculous places people have been finding Pokémon so far in 'Pokémon GO'

“Pokémon GO,” the new smartphone game that lets you catch Pokémon out in the real world, is finally available!
As you walk around your city, you’ll find Pokémon hiding in all sorts of places — in public parks, on the footpath, and at the beach.
As it turns out, people have been finding Pokémon is some pretty strange and hilarious places, too. And, because it’s 2016, they have been posting these fabulous pictures on social media for the world to see. Take a look!
People use their phones in the bathroom more than they care to admit, which has led to some interesting Pokémon encounters.
You guys have no idea how weird I looked #PokemonGo pic.twitter.com/7Bth5sIHy2
-- Andrés (@AndresUmana10) July 8, 2016
Didn't this Pidgey's mother teach it to knock before entering? Was it raised in a barn or something? Oh, wait, it actually was almost certainly raised in a barn. Carry on.
This isn't how I imagined it happening but I'll take it #PokemonGO #ToiletLife pic.twitter.com/RqH3dDXNVA
-- Josh Temple (@thundercurlz) July 7, 2016
Pokémon are everywhere, including our nation's restaurants. Um, I think someone needs to notify a health inspector.
This coffee tastes funny ????#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/P8qwyZnH5Q
-- Leesha (@xsparkage) July 8, 2016
Help! Which one should I caught first? #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/MguzDZjFap
-- [email protected]'RAVE (@darkbluecat) July 6, 2016
Ayy my boy Oddish just came over! It's about to be lit ???????????? #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/DnduHQSFgZ
-- Joel (@NobodyEpic) July 7, 2016
Of course Seattle would be full of Drowzee... I will never take a better #PokemonGO photo pic.twitter.com/PtNK5RqCGg
-- Jennifer McCreight (@jennifurret) July 8, 2016
People have also been finding some top notch PokéStops, like this restaurant that just so happens to be called 'Poké Stop.' Because, you know, they sell poké, the raw fish.
But only the MOST dedicated Pokémon trainers are going to be able to venture to this literal shipwreck of a PokéStop.
At least this Jigglypuff is willing to help with some babysitting while we venture out to catch more Pokémon. Bye.
This article originally appeared on Tech Insider. Read the original here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.