Dai-Jon Parker Wins The NCAA Title In An All-Funny Player Names Bracket

Filling out an NCAA bracket can be a time-consuming and nerve-racking exercise if you put way too much thought into it.



You can sift through all the different ratings systems — RPI, BPI, Ken Pom — trying to gain an edge over other people in your pool, only to have your co-worker or friend who has NEVER watched a single game of college basketball end up with a better bracket.

Essentially what we’re trying say is that the whole thing is a complete crapshoot.

So why not just throw together a bracket based on silly parameters and see what sticks.

For this exercise we picked winners based on the team that had a player with the goofiest/weirdest/oddest name in a given matchup. It’s like taking the principles from the college basketball all-name team and applying it to March Madness.

(We’ll be filling out brackets in strange ways throughout the week and then keep checking them throughout the tournament to see how we do.)

*UPDATE: As a few readers pointed out to us, we confused our original winner, Nimrod Hilliard, as a South Dakota St. player even though he actually plays for South Dakota. We apologise for this error. It has been fixed. Thank you for letting us know.

Among the highlights:

Double digit seeds did awesome: 10 in the Sweet 16, 7 in the Elite 8, and 3 in the Final Four

No. 1 seeds did terrible, with only Syracuse (Rakeem Christmas) and Michigan State (Keenan Wetzel) getting to the round of 32

Teams playing in the “First Four” had some success: Mississippi Valley State (Cor-J Cox) got to the Elite 8; Vermont (Four McGlynn) and South Florida (Jawanza Poland) faced off in the Sweet 16

A few names we loved, but didn’t get past the round of 32 in our bracket: UConn’s Shabazz Napier, Davidson’s Frank Ben-Eze, and Martavious Irving of Kansas State

The Final 4 featured Mississippi Valley State (Cor-J Cox) vs. Norfolk St. (Pendarvis Williams) on one side and Vanderbilt (Dai-Jon Parker) vs. Vermont (Four McGlynn) on the other

Vanderbilt defeated Mississippi Valley St. 1-0 in the Championship Game when Dai-Jon Parker hit a free throw after getting fouled by Cor-J Cox

This is a completely RIDICULOUS, but VERY FUN way of picking teams in your bracket

You WILL LOSE A LOT OF MULLAH if you go this route

Here’s the full team bracket with results, click on magnifying glass to zoom in:

Photo: ESPN

And the all-names bracket for you to look at side-by-side, click on magnifying glass to zoom in (note: teams labelled N/A only had players with very average names):

