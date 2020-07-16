15 times royal children acted like regular kids

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis may be royals, but they’re also just regular kids.

Over the years, candid photos show the royal children playing with toys, getting messy, and getting fed up at royal events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem reminded us she was just like any other kid during their wedding.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, now ages 6, 5, and 2, have grown up in the spotlight. As the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, they know how to wave at photographers and pose for portraits. But they’re also regular kids who play with toys, get bored of adult outings, and have the occasional tantrum.

Here are 15 candid photos that show royal children just being kids.

At Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, the noise was too much for royal bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding day in 2011.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their first kiss as a married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Grace covered her ears with a grumpy expression as the crowd cheered. She is Prince William’s goddaughter.

Prince George loved stuffed animals when he was a baby.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince George with a stuffed animal.

He reached for a stuffed rabbit on a royal engagement with his parents.

He was also known to chew on his mother’s hair.

AP/Marty Melville Prince George eats Kate Middleton’s hair.

Babies love putting everything in their mouths, and royal babies are no different.

When Princess Charlotte was born, he stood on his tiptoes to get a good look at her.

Chris Jackson / Getty Prince George at Princess Charlotte’s christening.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are one year and 10 months apart.

Royal duties can be a lot for a toddler.

POOL New/Reuters Prince George rubbing his eyes.

Sitting still while adults talk about adult things probably gets old.

But being a young prince does come with perks, like when Prince William showed Prince George around a Royal Air Force station.

Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Prince George admire Royal Air Force planes.

During the Royal International Air Tattoo military airshow in 2016, Prince George got an up-close look at real aeroplanes.

Princess Charlotte was a fan of balloon animals when she was little.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Charlotte holds a balloon animal.

At a children’s party for military families during their royal tour of Canada in 2016, Princess Charlotte received her very own balloon animal.

Even as a toddler, she took time to stop and smell the roses.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Charlotte arrives in Germany in 2017.

When her family visited Poland and Germany in 2017, she held a bouquet of flowers upon their arrival at Berlin Tegel Airport.

Even when they made her sneeze.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte at Prince Harry’s wedding.

Princess Charlotte was photographed mid-sneeze at her uncle Harry’s wedding. It was just one of many candid photos from the royal wedding.

When she trips and falls, Middleton is always there to scoop her up.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Kate Middleton and Charlotte depart from Hamburg Airport in 2017.

Princess Charlotte started crying after falling over on the tarmac of Hamburg Airport. Nothing a hug and kiss can’t fix.

Now 5 years old, she’s steadier on her feet.

Matt Porteous/ Reuters Princess Charlotte swings from a tree.

At the 2019 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, she explored the garden co-designed by Adam White and Andree Davies.

Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, is a spunky addition to the bunch.

The Duchess of Cambridge via Kensington Palace Prince Louis plays with paints.

For his 2nd birthday, Kensington Palace shared photos taken by Middleton showing the young prince getting messy with colourful paints.

Like most babies, he was often passed between his parents.

Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images. Prince Louis with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

At Trooping the Colour in 2019, he reached for Prince William while Middleton was holding him.

He loves his grandpa.

Clarence House Prince Charles with Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace released this photo of Prince Charles holding Prince Louis for Father’s Day.

They may be growing up in one of the most famous, historic families in the world, but at the end of the day, they’re just regular kids.

Middleton took this photo of their brood piling on top of Prince William.

