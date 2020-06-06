15 photos that show Prince Philip is just like us

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Prince Philip holds his own umbrella.

Prince Philip is a regular person just like the rest of us.

He’s been known to joke around with his grandchildren, visit the zoo, and pick up pamphlets people have dropped on the ground.

These amusing photos show the prince, who turns 99 on June 10, acting like a commoner.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Philip may be the Duke of Edinburgh, but he’s also a regular person just like the rest of us.

We’re so used to seeing royals in formal, posed pictures that candid snapshots of them out in the “real world” can be pretty amusing.

In honour of the prince’s upcoming birthday, here are 15 photos of him doing everyday, commoner things.

Prince Philip indulges his sweet tooth.

Fiona Hanson – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Prince Philip celebrating his 80th birthday in 2001.

The Duke of Edinburgh handed out birthday cake to schoolchildren in London to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2001.

He jokes around with his grandchildren.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Prince Harry with his grandfather, Prince Philip, in 2015.

Prince Philip and Prince Harry chatted at the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final in London.

And his great-grandchildren.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Philip at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2017.

Prince Philip appeared to comfort his great-grandson Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade.

He rides in cars.

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2018/AP Prince Philip at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The prince attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.

And chats with his wife through an open window.

zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2018/AP Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2018.

He spoke to Queen Elizabeth through the car’s open window at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

He shops for bicycles.

Toby Melville/Reuters Prince Philip is shown a Brompton bicycle in 2016.

He toured the Brompton bicycle factory in London in 2016.

He takes the train.

Arthur Edwards/Pool/AP Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on a train in 2016.

Prince Philip and the Queen took a steam train on a visit to Northern Ireland.

And takes boat rides.

Stefanie Loos/Reuters Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Germany in 2015.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth took a boat ride along the Spree River in Berlin, Germany, in 2015.

He gets cosy with his wife of 72 years.

AP/KGC-42/STAR MAX/IPx Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in 2015.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared a blanket at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland in 2015.

He wears snazzy hats.

Indigo/Getty Images Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2012.

At the 2012 Royal Windsor Horse Show, he wore a tan newsboy cap.

He suits up at construction sites.

Stefan Rousseau/Pool/Reuters Prince Philip in 2015.

The prince visited a Crossrail station under construction in London in 2015.

He holds his own umbrella.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 2005.

At the official opening of the Grand Harbour Marina in 2005, Prince Philip kept himself and the Queen dry.

He drops things on the ground.

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Germany in 2015.

When arriving in Celle, Germany, Prince Philip picked up a bouquet of flowers he’d dropped on the tarmac.

When other people drop things on the ground, he’s there to help.

ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Philip in Windsor in 2016.

At the opening of a bandstand at Alexandra Gardens in Windsor in 2016, Prince Philip picked up a pamphlet that had fallen on the ground.

He goes to the zoo.

Toby Melville/Reuters Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth at the zoo in 2016.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth visited the lion enclosure at the London Zoo in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.