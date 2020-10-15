A photographer captured images of cats and owners who look hilariously alike

Animal photographer Gerrard Gethings is back again with another matching game after the success of “Do You Look Like Your Dog?”

This time, it focuses on cats and owners who look hilariously alike – unsurprisingly, most of the cats are unamused.

“My subjects are complex and characterful creatures, full of pathos, humour, and unpredictability. I want them to appear epic,” Gethings said.

Perhaps you’ve heard of owners and their pets looking the same. As Gerrard Gethings has proven with his game, “Do You Look Like Your Cat?” cats are no exception to this rule.

Gethings shared 10 pairs from the game with Insider, from cute kittens to cats with intimidating side eye, and everything in between.

Keep scrolling to see these uncanny matches from “Do You Look Like Your Cat?”

Gerrard Gethings, who created a matching game about owners who look like their dogs is back … but this time with cats.

Gerrard Gethings Henry and Carlotta.

Gethings began photographing pets and animals in 2008 after he brought home his very own puppy, named Baxter.

All of the felines and humans featured in the series are basically twins.

Gerrard Gethings Tom and Jasper.

“For me, a domestic pet is no less beautiful or majestic than a wild animal,” Gethings previously told Insider.

Like these two. We don’t see a difference.

Gerrard Gethings Walt and Charlie.

Even their mustaches are identical.

In this case, a hoodie doubles for Daphne the cat’s luscious fur coat.

Gerrard Gethings Leila and Daphne.

They also both have an intense stare.

Matthew and Hubert, seen here, both have excellent side eye.

Gerrard Gethings Matthew and Hubert.

We wouldn’t want to be on the other side of either withering stare.

We can’t tell who’s cooler — Tobias or Hero.

Gerrard Gethings Tobias and Hero.

Tobias’ sunglasses are a good representation of Hero’s striking yellow eyes.

Both Gunther and Albert have their wink game on point.

Gerrard Gethings Gunther and Albert.

Though these photos might be silly, Gethings take them seriously.

“I don’t want to create images of animals that are patronising. My subjects are complex and characterful creatures, full of pathos, humour, and unpredictability. I want them to appear epic,” Gethings said.

Gethings has turned the photographs into a memory game, “Do You Look Like Your Cat?”

Gerrard Gethings Alexis and Camilla.

You can check out his Instagram here.

The game will come with 25 pairs of kitties and humans for a total of 50 cards that players have to match up.

Gerrard Gethings Marielle and Jacques.

You can learn more about the game here.

“Do You Look Like Your Cat” is now available to purchase.

Gerrard Gethings Arlo and Buttercup.

