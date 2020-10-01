40 hilarious finalists from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards

The creators of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards launched another hilarious photo competition just for pets.

The winner takes home a $US3,800 (£3,000) prize.

Finalists in the 2020 contest include photos of pets pulling funny faces and getting into amusing situations.

There’s a reason more and more people are adopting pets during the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from numerous science-backed mental and physical benefits to owning a pet, their silly antics provide endless amusement.

The Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets pulling funny faces and getting into mischief (founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam are also the minds behind the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards). The winner receives a $US3,800 (Â£3,000) prize.

The contest isn’t just for a good laugh â€” it’s also for a good cause, with 10% of all entry and sponsorship fees supporting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross.

Here are the finalists in this year’s competition.

Alex Class captured this perfectly angled photo of a Weimaraner, titled “Saint Paul’s Cap.”

© Alex Class/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Saint Paul’s Cap.’

“I’ve always been keen on architectural photography, on leading lines, on creative perspectives,” Class wrote. “I had a walk around London with Kyte and his owners. Kyte is a lovely 9-year-old Weimaraner. I had been eyeing up this spot for a while and just waiting for the right face to wear Saint Paul’s cupola.”

Alice van Kempen’s “Splash” features a golden retriever puppy who took a spill.

© Alice van Kempen/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Splash.’

“While playing with each other, one of the puppies fell into the water,” van Kempen wrote. “The others looked surprised at the splashing sister.”

Anne Lindner caught a lionhead rabbit mid-yawn in “Drama Queen.”

© Anne Lindner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Drama Queen.’

“There is almost nothing more beautiful than to see the hearty yawn of a rabbit,” Lindner wrote.

Annett Mirsberger titled this snapshot of a Schleswig Coldblood horse “Hey, Please Pop Some Food in Here!”

© Annett Mirsberger/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Hey, Please Pop Some Food in Here!’

“During an evening walk, I happened to pass this pasture and had a lot of fun,” Mirsberger wrote.

Mirsberger’s photo of a “Shocked Mastiff” was also deemed a finalist.

© Annett Mirsberger/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Shocked Mastiff.’

“During a photoshoot, this gorgeous mastiff made some funny faces – I hope not because of me,” Mirsberger wrote.

Antonio Peregrino photographed a curious border collie in “Living Trophy.”

© Antonio Peregrino/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Living Trophy.’

“This border collie lives on a farm and his name is FOFO,” Peregrino wrote. “Always cheerful and playful, FOFO also likes to watch the movement on the farm, and in this particular photo he is inside the stall of the horses with his head placed in a hole in the wall that gives access to the outside to see me and my cousins walking.

“I called this photo ‘Living Trophy’ because it reminded me of a sad culture that we humans have in killing animals and putting their heads on walls. FOFO proves how much more beautiful, healthy, and happy it is for us humans to appreciate free and living animals.”

Ayden Brooks caught her cat waking up from a nap in “Good Morning, Fox Mulder!”

© Ayden Brooks/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Good Morning, Fox Mulder!’

“Our cat, Fox Mulder, AKA Squishy, Little Squishy Guy, Squishface, Squish, Foxy, loves to spread himself out on his back when he sleeps,” Brooks wrote. “He likes to sleep anywhere, including in the middle of a room on a rug or even on the wood floor. I love to take photos of him because he is so cute and funny. I caught him as he was waking up from a nap and yawning.”

Beth Noble spotted her cats’ hunting instincts coming out in “There Goes Dinner.”

© Beth Noble/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘There Goes Dinner.’

“Five Tonkinese cats watching their ‘dinner’ walk past the kitchen window,” Noble wrote.

A donkey on the Greek island of Amorgos looked thrilled to meet Boris Purmann, who called his photo “The Funny Amorgos Donkey.”

© Boris Purmann/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘The Funny Amorgos Donkey.’

“[In] 2016 on the island of Amorgos in Greece, we hiked from Aegiali to Langada and I took some pictures on my phone of a group of donkeys,” Purmann wrote. “In the last picture, it looked like the donkey was friendly and smiling at us … In 2019, we met the donkey owners, and they told us the names of the donkeys. From right to left: Sister Nefeli, Mother Floredia and SOSO!”

Candice Sedighan titled this relatable snapshot “The Moment You Realise You’ve Gone Through Half A Jar of Snacks.”

© Candice Sedighan/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘The Moment You Realise You’ve Gone Through Half A Jar of Snacks.’

“Bear’s expression looking into his jar of dog food is far too relatable,” Sedighan wrote. “I simply cut a hole into the food container, taped my iPhone camera to it, and snapped a shot before he dug into his tasty meal.”

Carol Delaney’s dog “Mr. Universe” is over working from home.

© Carol Delaney/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Mr. Universe.’

“Tired of working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr. Universe is taking a rest at his home in Cambridge, New Zealand,” Delaney wrote.

Daniel Szumilas encountered an amused steed in “Crazy Horse.”

© Daniel Szumilas/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Crazy Horse.’

“The horse was laughing in front of me,” Szumilas wrote. “When I got back to the car, I had to check the mirror to see if I had anything on my face. Amazing experience.”

Darren Hall captured Ted the poodle’s love of his favourite toy in “Poodle Chaos.”

© Darren Hall/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Poodle Chaos.’

“This is Ted the Poodle,” Hall wrote. “Ted loves his ball more than anything. You can probably tell by his expression in this photo that Ted’s ball is the most exciting thing in the world to him. This image was taken in Jesmond Dene [park], Newcastle. I used a hand-held flashlight to light Ted as he scrambled through the leaves to get his ball.”

Dean Pollard’s dog showed off a squinty smile in “Super Happy Dog.”

© Dean Pollard/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Super Happy Dog.’

“Taz, our rescue dog from Cyprus, was super happy on a sunny day and clearly delighted to be at the beach,” Pollard wrote.

Dimpy Bhalotia simply titled this brain-teasing photo “Ohhhhhhhhh.”

© Dimpy Bhalotia/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Ohhhhhhhhh.’

“This happened in a fraction of a second and I couldn’t stop laughing,” Bhalotia wrote.

Elke Vogelsang’s dog Noodles mugged for the camera in “Guard Dog On Duty.”

© Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Guard Dog On Duty.’

“What is it about dogs that makes us love them so much?” Vogelsang wrote. “Let’s admit it, they please us. They are great fun. They are gorgeous to look at, charming and cuddly. Their loveable, adoring nature appeals to us. They are loyal, protective, cheerful, and altogether great company.”

Noodles provides Vogelsang with an array of humorous expressions to photograph, such as this close-up, “I’m Down Here, Human!”

© Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘I’m Down Here, Human!’

“She is the funniest dog you could possibly imagine,” Vogelsang wrote. “Always with her humans, always ready for some mischief and adventures.”

If Noodles could talk, she would likely be yelling “SQUIRRELLL!!!”

© Elke Vogelsang/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘SQUIRRELLL!!!’

“Noodles was rescued from a Spanish kill-shelter and brought to Germany, where she joined our family when she was 8 months old,” Vogelsang wrote.

Emma Newton’s dog got more than she bargained for in “Matilda Fleeing the Cows.”

© Emma Newton/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Matilda Fleeing the Cows.’

“Matilda stopped for a quick cool-down until she realised the field’s residents were approaching,” Newton wrote.

Hannah Seeger and her dog were less-than-enthusiastic about being up so early.

© Hannah Seeger/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Morning Mood.’

“Me and my rescue dog really tired in the early morning,” Seeger wrote.

Photographed by Heather Ross, these “Covert Cows” would make excellent secret agents.

© Heather Ross/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Covert Cows.’

“A couple of important members of the Whitehouse Farm team, peeping over the hedge,” Ross wrote.

Hetwie van der Putten tossed cookies into the air to get this adorably disheveled shot, titled “Jumping Hair.”

© Hetwie van der Putten/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Jumping Hair.’

“Bruc was found as a puppy on the street in Spain with his mother and sister,” van der Putten wrote. “Now he is my canine friend and model and goes where we go. “

In “Overdramatic Cat,” Iain Mcconnell’s cat was having a moment.

© Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Overdramatic Cat.’

“Edmund being dramatic,” he wrote.

Mcconnell’s cat Edmund continued his dramatic performances in “The Dancing Cat.”

© Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘The Dancing Cat.’

“Edmund playing at the top of the stairs,” Mcconnell wrote.

Edmund certainly has a talent for theatrics, as evidenced in “The Dancing Kitten.”

© Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘The Dancing Kitten.’

“Edmund playing with his toy,” Mcconnell wrote.

Edmund looked like he was having a cigarette in “The Guilty Kitten.”

© Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘The Guilty Kitten.’

“Edmund the kitten and a stick chew,” his owner wrote.

Even dogs are tired of lockdowns and quarantines during the pandemic, as Ilana Rose found in “Isolated Dog.”

© Ilana Rose/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Isolated Dog.’

“An isolated Vizla dog in lockdown, a reflection on how we all feel in this year of lockdowns due to COVID-19 worldwide,” Rose wrote.

Jasmin Haecker’s dog, Akira, has a smile that lights up her whole face.

© Jasmin Haecker/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Happy Akira.’

“Our Shiba girl Akira loves to smile,” Haecker wrote. “We finally managed to capture this lovely unforgettable moment while at granddad’s grill party.”

John Carelli’s Labrador defied gravity in “Look Mum, I Can Walk on Water!” — at least, temporarily.

© John Carelli/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Look Mum, I Can Walk on Water!’

“He was so proud for a split second,” Carelli wrote. “He thought he was going to walk across the lake and avoid retrieving the bumper. But alas, gravity won the day.”

The car wasn’t actually moving in Karen Hoglund’s photo, “Hold On Tight! We’re Running Late,” but it still made for a hilarious shot.

© Karen Hoglund/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Hold On Tight! We’re Running Late.’

“Dani the puppy hangs on for her life when Gabby is at the wheel,” Hoglund wrote. “We intended to take a photo of the dogs looking at the camera, but both pups looked forward instead, which was much funnier! Just to be on the safe side, we kept both dogs on leashes. What you can’t see in these photos is my husband crouched down in the back seat, holding both dogs leashes. He is such a good sport!”

Kerstin Ordelt’s “Friends Don’t Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone” was an outtake that turned out better than the intended picture.

© Kerstin Ordelt/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Friends Don’t Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone.’

“This photo is an outtake,” Ordelt wrote. “Actually, the dogs tried to hug, and that’s what happened. The picture was taken in Linz, Austria, in a pedestrian zone early in the morning.”

Lianne Richards’ dog was grinning ear-to-ear in “Buddy’s New Teeth.”

© Lianne Richards/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Buddy’s New Teeth.’

“Our loveable and squeaky ball-obsessed cocker spaniel Buddy, who we rehomed 18 months ago,” wrote Richards.

Magdalena Strakova’s horses appeared to have some juicy news in “Gossip Girls.”

© Magdalena Strakova/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Gossip Girls.’

“I was photographing horses in a pasture, and these three got together and appeared to have a chat, gossipping like giggling schoolgirls,” wrote Strakova.

Malgorzata Russell’s cat, Basil, appears to be asking, “Why Are You Upside Down, Mum?”

© Malgorzata Russell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Why Are You Upside Down, Mum?’

“This our 1-year-old still-kitten cat Basil,” Russell wrote. “He is very playful, agile, and loves our garden we used a lot during lockdown. It is our daily, morning routine to chase each other around the garden. Picture is not Photoshopped.”

In “Blessed,” Mateus de Oliveira’s dog seemingly has priestly ambitions.

© Mateus de Oliveira/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Blessed.’

“Malala blesses and advises you humans,” de Oliveira wrote.

Mehmet Aslan’s horse showed off giant grin in “Smile.”

© Mehmet Aslan/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Smile.’

“The horse’s smile, and the dog that makes it strange,” Aslan wrote.

Peter von Shnen’s “Funny Horse” loves a good photobomb.

© Peter von Shnen/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Funny Horse.’

“This horse is already 24 years old,” von Shnen wrote. “He moved in with me and he likes it very much. Me too.”

In “Goat Relax Time,” Robert Prat photographed his pet goat kicking back and taking it easy.

© Robert Prat/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Goat Relax Time.’

“We have a goat in our house, she lives in the garden,” Prat wrote. “One day, we saw that she was playing with the hammock. A few days later, we got home and we realised she was completely inside the hammock! We gave her some leaves to get a better photo.”

In “Red Slippers? I Don’t Know Anything About Them,” Teun Veldman’s cat looked startled at being discovered.

© Teun Veldman/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Red Slippers? I Don’t Know Anything About Them.’

“This little cat seems to say ‘I don’t know anything about red slippers,'” Veldman wrote.

Tilman Wagner took a perfectly timed photo of a catnap, titled “Do Not Disturb.”

© Tilman Wagner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2020 ‘Do Not Disturb.’

“Cats can sleep anywhere, but it doesn’t hurt to have some caring tourists making sure they don’t get disturbed,” Wagner wrote.

