16 hilarious photos of pet antics from the Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Nicole Rayner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Smiley’ by Nicole Rayner.

The Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards collect the most hilarious photos of people’s pets for a $US3,800 (£3,000) prize.

Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam also founded the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

From the geniuses who brought us the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, there’s a new competition that gives domesticated animals their time to shine.

Founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards compile hilarious photos of people’s pets pulling funny faces and getting into mischief. The winner receives a $US3,800 (£3,000) prize.

The contest isn’t just for a good laugh – it’s also for a good cause, with 10% of all entry and sponsorship fees supporting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross.

Here are the best submissions to this year’s contest so far.

Alice van Kempen photographed a canine vacation in “The Shepherd Family Road Trip.”

Alice van Kempen/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘The Shepherd Family Road Trip.’

The dog days of summer are a great time to take a road trip.

Dean Pollard’s dog showed off a squinty smile in “Super Happy Dog.”

Dean Pollard/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Super Happy Dog.’

There’s nothing cuter than a dog’s excited face.

In “Overdramatic Cat,” Iain Mcconnell’s cat was having a moment.

Iain Mcconnell/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Overdramatic Cat.’

The cat appeared to be mid-monologue.

Pet owner Isabelle Merriman used a treat to capture “Guinea Pigs Doing Tricks.”

Isabelle Merriman/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Guinea pigs Doing Tricks.’

Bribery with snacks usually works for most pets.

Ivan Studenic’s cat looked like it wanted to take a bite out of a green pumpkin in “Vegetarian Cat.”

Ivan Studenic/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Vegetarian Cat.’

Or it was yawning at just the right angle.

Karen Hoglund’s pup made a new friend in “Hunting Dog Drop Out.”

Karen Hoglund/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Hunting Dog Drop Out.’

The dog looked more interested in socialising than hunting.

Magdalena Strakova’s horses appeared to be having a laugh in “Gossip Girls.”

Magdalena Strakova/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Gossip Girls.’

So much horse drama.

Magdalena Strakova’s pet transformed into a “Snow Monster” in the winter.

Magdalena Strakova/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Snow Monster.’

Maybe it was trying to make a snow angel.

Maria Indurain’s “Intellectual Dog” was photographed studying hard.

Maria Indurain/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Intellectual Dog.’

It seemed to be a page-turner.

Mehmet Aslan’s horse showed off giant grin in “Smile.”

Mehmet Aslan/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Smile.’

The dog in the bottom left-hand corner appeared unamused.

Mehmet Aslan photographed animals giving each other space in “Social Distance Meal Order.”

Mehmet Aslan/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Social Distance Meal Order.’

If they can do it, so can we.

Nicole Rayner’s dog showed off a toothy grin in “Smiley.”

Nicole Rayner/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Smiley.’

The more chins, the better.

Sally Billam’s dog appeared to wait for an answer at the door in “Ding Dong, Can You Spare A Few Minutes Of Your Time?”

Sally Billam/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Ding Dong, Can You Spare A Few Minutes Of Your Time?’

The photo’s point of view appears to be from the other side of a door viewer.

Sarah Bub’s cat decided to put on a makeshift shell in “Cat or Snail?”

Sarah Bub/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Cat or Snail?’

Or, it was a fashion statement.

Svetlana Popova caught her cats in the act in “What?”

Svetlana Popova/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘What?’

Cats have been known to enjoy unrolling toilet paper.

In “Red Slippers? I Don’t Know Anything About Them,” Teun Veldman’s cat looked startled at being discovered.

Teun Veldman/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards ‘Red Slippers? I Don’t Know Anything About Them.’

The cat’s wide-eyed expression is priceless.

