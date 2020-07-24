16 hilarious photos of pet antics from the Comedy Pet Photography Awards

- The Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards collect the most hilarious photos of people’s pets for a $US3,800 (£3,000) prize.
- Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam also founded the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
From the geniuses who brought us the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, there’s a new competition that gives domesticated animals their time to shine.
Founded by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, the Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards compile hilarious photos of people’s pets pulling funny faces and getting into mischief. The winner receives a $US3,800 (£3,000) prize.
The contest isn’t just for a good laugh – it’s also for a good cause, with 10% of all entry and sponsorship fees supporting the UK-based animal charity Blue Cross.
Here are the best submissions to this year’s contest so far.
Alice van Kempen photographed a canine vacation in “The Shepherd Family Road Trip.”
The dog days of summer are a great time to take a road trip.
Dean Pollard’s dog showed off a squinty smile in “Super Happy Dog.”
There’s nothing cuter than a dog’s excited face.
In “Overdramatic Cat,” Iain Mcconnell’s cat was having a moment.
The cat appeared to be mid-monologue.
Pet owner Isabelle Merriman used a treat to capture “Guinea Pigs Doing Tricks.”
Bribery with snacks usually works for most pets.
Ivan Studenic’s cat looked like it wanted to take a bite out of a green pumpkin in “Vegetarian Cat.”
Or it was yawning at just the right angle.
Karen Hoglund’s pup made a new friend in “Hunting Dog Drop Out.”
The dog looked more interested in socialising than hunting.
Magdalena Strakova’s horses appeared to be having a laugh in “Gossip Girls.”
So much horse drama.
Magdalena Strakova’s pet transformed into a “Snow Monster” in the winter.
Maybe it was trying to make a snow angel.
Maria Indurain’s “Intellectual Dog” was photographed studying hard.
It seemed to be a page-turner.
Mehmet Aslan’s horse showed off giant grin in “Smile.”
The dog in the bottom left-hand corner appeared unamused.
Mehmet Aslan photographed animals giving each other space in “Social Distance Meal Order.”
If they can do it, so can we.
Nicole Rayner’s dog showed off a toothy grin in “Smiley.”
The more chins, the better.
Sally Billam’s dog appeared to wait for an answer at the door in “Ding Dong, Can You Spare A Few Minutes Of Your Time?”
The photo’s point of view appears to be from the other side of a door viewer.
Sarah Bub’s cat decided to put on a makeshift shell in “Cat or Snail?”
Or, it was a fashion statement.
Svetlana Popova caught her cats in the act in “What?”
Cats have been known to enjoy unrolling toilet paper.
In “Red Slippers? I Don’t Know Anything About Them,” Teun Veldman’s cat looked startled at being discovered.
The cat’s wide-eyed expression is priceless.
