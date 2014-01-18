Honest Movie Posters For Oscar Nominated Films Of 2014

Sure, this year’s Oscar-nominated films were critically acclaimed pieces of art starring Hollywood’s top talent. But when it comes down to it, what will these movies really be remembered for?

CollegeHumor created nine mock movie posters, making fun of each film. Check out some of the funny titles below.

“The Wolf of Wall Street”:

“American Hustle”:

“Her”:

To see more funny movie posters from CollegeHumor, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.