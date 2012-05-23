WATCH: Selena Gomez Gets Steamy In '50 Shades Of Blue' Parody

By now everyone has heard about (and most likely read in secret) the sexually charged novel “50 Shades of Grey.”



And now Funny or Die has just released their own interpretation of the erotic story, featuring Selena Gomez and Nick Kroll as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, respectively.

This time around Selena gets steamy as Nick arrives to “paint her house blue.”

Watch the parody video below.



Want more ’50 Shades of Grey’? Check out the good, the bad, and the just plain awful casting suggestions>



