Funny Or Die Has A Weather App Infused With Jokes And It's Actually Pretty Impressive

Viral comedy site Funny or Die has its own weather app, and it promises to infuse some laughs into your daily weather forecasts.

The app is called Funny or Die Weather, and the main draw is a daily funny weather fact that makes observations like “The humidity of water is extremely high” and “No one knows what a barometer is.”

But nobody downloads a weather app solely for the jokes, so to make sure that its forecasts were up to snuff, the app sources its data from Weather Underground, which actually makes it just as reliable as any other weather app out there.

Aside from its jokes, the app offers some stylised weather animations to match the conditions outside, and it includes five-day forecasts, wind speed and direction, humidity, UV index, barometric pressure, sunrise and sunset info, and moon phases and tides.

We’ve never really heard of a weather app infused with jokes, but it make sense the more you think about it. The weather is boring, why not spice it up with a joke? The design isn’t as beautiful as, say, Yahoo Weather, but it’s not a limiting factor.

As far s the jokes go, Funny or Die thankfully appears to not have overdone it — the focus is still on the weather over the jokes for now — and with Weather Underground’s data powering it, comedy fans should find this app a fun addition to their collection.

You can download Funny or Die Weather for free over at the App Store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.