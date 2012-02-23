WATCH: Funny Or Die Explains Why Rick Santorum's 'Surge' Is A Total Myth

Funny Or Die is out with a new election-themed video mocking the hype around Rick Santorum’s supposed “surge” in the Republican presidential race.



The clip succinctly points out exactly why Santorum’s momentum actually isn’t real: He doesn’t have any delegates.

Santorum’s “three-state sweep” earlier this month was essentially a beauty contest. The caucuses in Colorado and Minnesota were nonbinding, which means the delegates can vote for whichever candidate they choose at the Republican National Convention. Missouri’s primary awarded no delegates.

Iowa’s caucuses are also nonbinding. In Nevada, delegates are technically assigned proportionally, but there is no process for assigning state delegates to the Republican candidates.

That means that, so far, only New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Florida have definitively awarded delegates.

With that in mind, here is where the count stands:

Mitt Romney: 59 delegates*

Newt Gingrich: 23 delegates

Ron Paul: 3 delegates

Rick Santorum: 0 delegates

Funny Or Die’s video also rightly points out that voter turnout has been surprisingly low, even for caucus states. This suggests that Santorum-mania might not be sweeping the nation just yet.

Still, the former Pennsylvania senator is polling at the top of the Republican field in Michigan and Arizona. Both states will hold primaries on Tuesday, giving Santorum an opportunity to turn his media “surge” into actual momentum.

Watch Funny Or Die’s video below.



Santorum Sweep! – watch more funny videos



*Jon Huntsman also won 2 delegates in New Hampshire, but will likely cede those to Romney.

