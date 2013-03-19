Funny Or Die Has Made A Feature-Length Steve Jobs Parody Movie

Photo: Mike Matas

Comedy website Funny Or Die has made a feature-length parody film on the life of Steve Jobs, reports the New York Times.The long-awaited Ashton Kutcher biopic has been met with a number of delays, but Funny Or Die’s “iSteve” will be released in April.



The movie will clock in at 60 to 75 minutes, a big departure from Funny Or Die’s usual video length of a few minutes.

Director Ryan Perez said, “In true Internet fashion, it’s not based on very thorough research — essentially a cursory look at the Steve Jobs Wikipedia page. It’s very silly. But it looks at his whole life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.