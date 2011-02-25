FUNNY OR DIE: Let Mike Tyson Help You Understand This Sunday's Oscar Nominees

Haven’t seen all the films up for awards at this weekend’s Oscars?



Never fear — undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson is here to catch you up on them.

Sort of. He’s really pulling for “Avatar” and Meryl Streep, despite Leonard Maltin’s repeated warnings that neither is nominated this year.

Nor is Tyson’s original work of cinema, which is excerpted at the end of the video.

What you’ll mostly glean from the video is that America deserves more comic-actor Tyson while we wait for “Hangover 2” to be finished. Maybe a guest role on 30 Rock? His cadence here is a lot like that of one Tracy Jordan.

Video below.



Oscar Talk with Mike Tyson & Leonard Maltin from Mike Tyson

