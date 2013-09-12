Funny Or Die Made A Hilarious Ad For The Really, Really Cheap IPhone 5F

Picture: Funny or Die

Funny Or Die is giving Apple a run for its money.

Introducing the iPhone 5F, a “more accessible model” for aspiring iPhone owners who can’t afford the 5S or 5C announced on Tuesday.

Despite rumours that the plastic iPhone would be incredibly affordable, the 5C costs $US549 without a carrier contract.

But the thick as a brick iPhone 5F retails for just $US24.99. It has an all-new intelligent personal assistant, Ciris — Siri’s younger brother — and only enough processing power to run the retro game Snake.

Watch the hilarious ad below.

The New REALLY Cheap iPhone – watch more funny videos

