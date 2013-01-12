What The Oscar-Nominated Films Should Really Be Called

After the Oscar nominations were announced yesterday honouring this year’s best in film, CollegeHumor took it to the next level by aptly titling each film what everyone is really thinking.



See the funny series of honest title’s for 2013’s Oscar-nominated films below:

“Argo”

Photo: CollegeHumor

“Les Misérables”

Photo: CollegeHumor

“Life of Pi”

Photo: CollegeHumor

“Amour”

Photo: CollegeHumor

