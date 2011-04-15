10 Real Job Ads That Made Us Laugh Out Loud

With all the messages being sent through the media today, how do you cut through the noise to get yours heard?



These job ads have done it by being funny, interesting, and heartbreakingly honest. They include a reminder that no dinosaurs need apply, a maths problem to solve in order to call the proper phone number, and a promise of no health insurance.

Did they work? Probably. But one thing is undeniable – people paid attention.

