13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, And Are Real Businesses

Some inventions address needs that everyone has and go on to change the world.
The Internet serves our constant craving for information; the internal combustion engine let anyone efficiently do mechanical work with little physical effort; antibiotics significantly reduced mortality rates around the world.
Then there are the inventions that are the result of someone asking, “Hmm, I wonder if that would be a good idea?”
From a “onesie” that lets your baby mop your floors to a mic-shaped sponge for rocking out in the shower, these are the inventions that are more noteworthy for the fact that anyone thought of them in the first place than for what they actually accomplish.
The WineRack is a great accessory for a night on the town. Party not quite lively enough? Sneak a discrete drink from the bra's two pouches, which can hold approximately one wine bottle's worth of your favourite refreshing beverage.
Of course, it wouldn't be fair if women were the only ones who could discretely bring beverages when going out. For the thirsty gents, there's the Flask Tie.
The Woofer Speaker System lets you make a statement with your sound setup for a whopping $US1,449; we only wish we knew what that statement was.
The Beard Beanie is the ski mask alternative that only an Etsy fan could love. Not only is it less effective at keeping you warm (it leaves a lot of your face uncovered), it also only looks good if you're wearing it ironically.
Let's be honest, there aren't many things more adorable than watching a curious baby explore a room on all fours. The Baby Mop makes crawling more comfortable for a child while simultaneously cleaning the floor.
The Snuggie is a product that shouldn't be a hit -- it's a bathrobe you put on backwards! -- yet has made a huge impact on popular culture. We're not sure what that says about society.
Rear Gear is a cover for your favourite furry companion's behind -- proof that entrepreneurs will make products for even the smallest of niches.
Want to muzzle your dog but don't want to look like you're being cruel? The ridiculous duck-billed Quack is for you.
Zhang Yali's giant bicycle has a complex set of gears that allow one man to drive its massive tractor tire.
On top of ignoring human physiology, the Shake Weight makes you look ridiculous as you waste 20 minutes 'working out.'
Yes, people love singing in the shower. They also tend to mime singing into a mic with their sponge. But does using a sponge that looks like a mic actually enhance the experience?
The FLIZ takes the bicycle and strips out all of the useful parts. What you get is a sling that lets you glide around town with marginally less effort than walking.
