13 clever jokes from Google that probably went right over your head

Google frequently makes us giggle with the geeky ways it handles things.

Like the time it rewarded the man who managed to buy the “Google.com” domain for one minute: Google gave researcher Sanmay Ved US$6,006.13 (AUD$7,933.07), choosing that specific amount because it spells out Google, numerically — “squint a little and you’ll see it!” the company said.

This kind of quirky antic has become almost par for the course for the search giant, which has long been down for a little nerdy fun.

“Googleyness” is all about intellectual creativity, after all.

Here are some of our other favourite times that Google did or responded to something in a particularly silly way.

Jillian D’Onfro contributed to an earlier version of this story.

