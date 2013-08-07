AD OF THE DAY: This Durex Commercial Will Remind You To Never Reproduce

This spec commercial for Durex, the international condom manufacturer, perfectly portrays why people need to buy its product: because children are the worst.

The one-minute spot, directed by Paul Santana, was named best spec of the year by the AICP.

Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14, also known as the Moonlight Sonata, sets the melodramatic mood for a series of slow-motion projectiles — including children themselves — hurling towards various fathers’ family jewels.

By the time the ad’s over, a small investment in a condom seems like a necessity for a life free of many stressors, or at least fewer shots to the groin.

