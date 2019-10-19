18 hilarious photos of dogs taken at the perfect time

Dogs, inherently, are hilarious.

Sometimes they even steal their owner’s dentures just to try them out.

These 18 photos of dogs were taken at just the right moment to capture maximum hilarity.

If you’ve ever scrolled through your camera roll cackling at photos of your dog, this is the post for you. These 18 dog photos were taken at the perfect time, showcasing just how funny man’s best friend can truly be.

From rocking a cool pair of shades to hitching a ride on someone’s bike, these photos will make you laugh out loud at our furry friends.

Have you ever seen a human look this relaxed?

philippe giraud/Corbis via Getty Images Chilling out.

It always makes us chuckle when we catch dogs acting just like us – in this case, lounging on a couch.

Who knew that combining human teeth and dogs would result in this terrifying yet hilarious creature?

Maggie the dog crept into her owner’s father’s room and decided to try on his dentures for size.



This dog blends in perfectly with this carpet.

Courtesy of p3rcymiracl3z Hard to tell the difference.

The collar is really the only thing that differentiates the two.

Norman is one cool dog.

Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Norman the Briard dog.

Norman is actually a Guinness World Record holder – he travelled the fastest 30 meters (98.4 feet) on a bicycle and on a scooter by a canine.



Thankfully, someone was on hand to capture this extremely cool feat … and to provide us with a meme to portray us scootering away from our problems.

No, this dog isn’t trapped inside a bubble.

It’s just an optical illusion.

This little guy was too busy chatting up some girls to realise his furry friend was chowing down on his ice cream.

Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images Sneaky, sneaky.

To be fair, he has a good reason to be distracted.

Sometimes, dogs can serve some truly epic side-eye.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Unamused.

This guy, Elwood, was photographed at the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest in 2006.

The angle of this photo just so happens to make it look like this dog’s ear might be another face.

In the words of one Redditor, “that’s just ‘earie.'”



Like many human children before it, this pup doesn’t seem too happy to get his hair brushed.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images Davis the Pomeranian is groomed during the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

How many squirts of No Tears Detangling Spray do you think this guy needed?

It’s impossible to know who’s prouder — the handler or the dog.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Flynn the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show.

Flynn took home the 2018 crown at the Westminster Dog Show.



This pit bull named OJ is too cool for school.

Robert Galbraith/Reuters A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on the Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco.

How long do you think those sunglasses managed to stay on OJ’s head?

Only in New York would you come across a dinosaur walking his dog.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A dog and its owner in costume are seen during the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

This picture happened to be taken on Halloween but, honestly, this wouldn’t be that wild on any other day either.

This photographer managed to capture a smooch between dog and owner.

Noah Berger/AP Images Aw, true love.

This photo came from the Ugliest Dog Competition, held annually in Petaluma, California.



Luckily, this dog knew exactly where he was supposed to do his business.

Western Mail and Echo/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Perfect aim.

If only all dogs knew exactly where they’re supposed to relieve themselves.

This good boy is just hitching a ride.

Fox Photos/Getty Images A man cycling through London’s Battersea in the ’30s.

It’s more convenient than running alongside the bike, that’s for sure.

This is just one of many dogs that have been captured trying to catch a treat.

Courtesy of Vieler Photography A look of concentration.

The photographer, Christian Vieler, specialises in photographing dogs while throwing treats at them.



You have seen cats on glass tables, but now it’s time for dogs.

David Woo/Corbis via Getty Images His name is Chester.

Look at how far out his ears can go!

Is it a dog, or a mop?

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images It’s hard to tell.

In fact, another name for komondors are “mop dogs.” Seeing one shake its dreads out is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

