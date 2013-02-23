Citroen's Bizarre New Car Ad Stars A Silver-Haired Baby Riding A Horse

In a bizarre, funny commercial for its new DS3 Cabrio, French automaker Citroën wanted to demonstrate how extraordinary the experience of driving the soft-top little car is.



And because Citroën is marketing the Fiat competitor mostly to female buyers, according to the Mirror, it skipped the Kate Upton treatment and went right for the baby.

That baby is riding a white horse down the beach, and his head is covered in silvery hair that flows in the wind.

He gallops until he hits a red light, at which point the reverie ends, and the commercial jumps to a young man driving the DS3.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

