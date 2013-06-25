The Wittiest And Weirdest Celebrity Twitter Bios

Melia Robinson

It’s almost impossible for celebrities to summarize themselves — their accolades, noteable works, purpose in life, religious beliefs, and dietary preferences — in 140 characters or less.

Although Twitter stretches the bio word count to 160 characters, few succeed. And it makes for hilarious autobiographical material.

Find out how manic tweeter Amanda Bynes perceives herself, which “Arrested Development” actors give each other shout-outs, and who was sent to the principal for sticking a cheese doodle in her belly-button.

Without further ado: 

twitter bio tom hanks
twitter bio conan o'brien
twitter bio anna kendrick
twitter rainn wilson
twitter bio mindy kaling
katy perry twitter bio
shaq twitter bio
twitter bio lena dunham
twitter bio ellen page
twitter bio bj novak
twitter bio miley cyrus
twitter bio amanda bynes
twitter bio olivia munn
twitter bio zach braff
twitter bio jason bateman
twitter bio will arnett
twitter bio jimmy fallon
josh groban twitter bio
ireland baldwin twitter bio
al yankovic twitter bio
missy elliot twitter bio
sarah silverman twitter bio
bob saget twitter bio
lindsay lohan twitter bio
jennifer love hewitt twitter bio
keri hilson twitter bio
dane cook twitter bio
macy grey twitter bio
jimmy kimmel twitter bio
kim kardashian twitter bio

