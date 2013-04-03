14 Reasons Why Bubba Watson Is Golf's Biggest Cult Hero

We learned today that Bubba Watson owns a hovercraft golf cart that can drive on water.



It’s just the latest example of why the world has fallen in love with him.

Bubba doesn’t take himself too seriously, plays like a wild man, and is always down for a good time.

Since winning the Masters last year, he has become one of most enjoyable people in sports.

