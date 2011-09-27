14 Popular Brand Slogans Parodied As Condom Wrappers

Companies devote countless hours and spend millions creating new brand slogans, but all it takes is a little bit of context to make them look silly.



And that’s just what blogger Max Wright did with his New Condoms Tumblr, photoshopping brand logos and their accompanying taglines on condom wrappers to create risque double entendres. He gave us permission to show you his work.

Which one’s your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

