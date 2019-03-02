38 photos of animals that were taken at the perfect time

This photo proves the phrase should be “like a squirrel in headlights.” ‘Woah, woah, woah …’ Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards This squirrel was definitely unprepared for whatever it just saw. The photo, taken by Mary McGowan, was the overall winner of the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

This panda plays in the snow better than most humans. Young Panda Su Lin takes a roll in the snow at the San Diego Zoo. Karl Drilling / Barcroft USA / Getty Images This is how all snow days should be celebrated.

This beluga whale is camera-ready. A young girls reacts as she is greeted by Juno, a 15-year-old male beluga whale. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Juno knows how to work his angles.

This fox has perfect aim. Nature calls. Douglas Croft/CWPA/Barcroft Images When you gotta go, you gotta go.

One way dogs and humans are alike – we react to bubbles in the same way. Bubbles! Connie Fore/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards This photo was part of Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards , which celebrate pets and the best photos of them.

We can only wonder what their daily conversations are about. Seems important. Stasys Povilaitis/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards In the time of the coronavirus, this seems like a pretty solid way to communicate. This image, called “How are you, my neighbour?” was also part of 2019’s Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

This is an epic selfie. Smile for the camera. George Bain/Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards Just say “Cheese!” This was another stand-out photo from 2019’s Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards.

Here’s some epic side-eye courtesy of Elwood the dog. A dog named Elwood is seen during the 18th annual World’s Ugliest Dog competition. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Elwood is seen here competing at the World’s Ugliest Dog competition

When this dog stole their owners’ dentures, photography magic was born. Say cheese. Twitter/@eUniFiEd This dog smile is borderline terrifying …

This seal has the ultimate disgusted face. This is a look of shock and awe. George Cathcart/CWPA/Barcroft Images They’re shocked by some intense gossip — seals are just like us.

This ostrich is ready for his close-up. Unamused. Tony Margiocchi / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images As Tyra Banks would say , this ostrich needs to learn to “smize” — smile with your eyes.

This rhino is wearing a tutu … or a peacock is conveniently right behind it. Trendy. Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards How trendy.

This photo’s called “Chest Bump.” ‘Chest Bump.’ © Thomas Mangelsen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 That’s a brave little penguin.

Who among us hasn’t wanted to just grab their birthday cake and chow down? The gorilla Fatou eats a birthday cake at the Berlin Zoo. Axel Schmidt/Reuters This is proof that primates and humans really aren’t that different.

You can see the darndest things on the streets of NYC. A dog and its owner during the 28th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images It’s not every day you see a Tyrannosaurus rex walking their dog.

This polar bear just wants to say hello. Hi buddy. Steven Kazlowski / Barcroft Media / Getty Images What a polite polar bear — not like these bears that took over an entire town in Russia.

These two flamingos combine to make a heart. True love. FEDERICO GAMBARINI/AFP/Getty Images They complete each other.

This little guy is definitely unamused. Celebrating NYC Pride. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images We’ve all seen that look when we wake up our parents from a nap.

OJ is too cool for school. A dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on the Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco. Robert Galbraith/Reuters Even dogs can rock the tiny sunglasses trend

This dog knows where he’s supposed to relieve himself. A dog’s toilet is a good invention. Western Mail and Echo/Mirrorpix/Getty Images If only every dog was this well trained.

Flynn is more excited than his owner to win the Westminster Dog Show. Flynn the Bichon Frise poses after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images That is a look of pure joy.

There are two elephants in this photo – the real one, and the one hiding in the water splash. Do you see them both? Courtest of RailTieYardGame They’re twins.

This dog is sneaking a treat while his friend is distracted. Sidewalk drama. Bettmann/Contributor via Getty Images Ice cream is never safe around pups.

This pup knows how to travel in style. A great hitchhiker. Fox Photos/Getty Images The best way to get across the park …

Is it a dog or a mop? This dog breed is a Komondor. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images The mop-like coat of the Komondor requires daily grooming

Tom Hardy wasn’t ready for this slobbery kiss. Tom Hardy and his co-star Rocco from ‘The Drop’ pose. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images Don’t worry — Hardy is a well-documented dog lover

This little guy is checking out his friend’s butt. Just making sure everything’s okay. Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images What are friends for?

This gives a whole new meaning to the expression “working like a dog.” A busy day. John Pratt/Getty Images This dog looks like it procrastinates with the best of us.

Squirrels, apparently, are a lot more flexible than we thought. Doing the splits. Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards This squirrel is more coordinated than most people.

A conveniently placed bird makes it seem like this bear is about to take flight. This bear is about to fly off. Adam Parsons / Barcroft Images He also definitely resembles our favorite flying elephant, Dumbo.

This pelican needs to work on his aim. So close. Nicolas de Vaulx / Barcroft Images This fish clearly wasn’t ready to go just yet.

Linda the llama is getting a smooch from her new friend. A young boy kisses Linda the llama. Three Lions/Getty Images Would you kiss a llama?

Giraffes are tall, but not this tall. It’s an optical illusion. Graeme Guy/CWPA/Barcroft Images Forced perspective is to blame here.

You can almost hear exactly what this photo must sound like. Donkeys are known for their braying. Ingo Barth/ullstein bild via Getty Image This donkey is not holding back.

Owls also get grossed out by their friends’ PDA. A burrowing owlet is embarrassed by the kissing behind him in Salton Sea, California. Melissa Usrey/CWPA/Barcroft Images PDAs, or public displays of affection, are uncomfortable for all members of the animal kingdom, even owls.

This photo was taken right as this human was getting a little kiss. James Wall gets a good-luck kiss from his pit bull, Faith, before competing in the Surf City Surf Dog competition on September 25, 2021. MediaNews Group/Getty Images Just a little boop.

Who among us hasn’t felt like our mom is dragging us out of bed and to school like this? ‘Time For School’ by Chee Kee Teo. Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com This is one of the finalists fromt the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.