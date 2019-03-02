38 photos of animals that were taken at the perfect time

- October 4 is World Animal Day.
- The internet is home to some of the best, most hilarious photos, especially of animals.
- These photos were taken at the perfect time and are guaranteed to make you smile.
This photo proves the phrase should be “like a squirrel in headlights.”
This squirrel was definitely unprepared for whatever it just saw. The photo, taken by Mary McGowan, was the overall winner of the 2018 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
This panda plays in the snow better than most humans.
This is how all snow days should be celebrated.
This beluga whale is camera-ready.
Juno knows how to work his angles.
This fox has perfect aim.
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
One way dogs and humans are alike – we react to bubbles in the same way.
This photo was part of Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards, which celebrate pets and the best photos of them.
We can only wonder what their daily conversations are about.
In the time of the coronavirus, this seems like a pretty solid way to communicate.
This image, called “How are you, my neighbour?” was also part of 2019’s Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards.
This is an epic selfie.
Just say “Cheese!”
This was another stand-out photo from 2019’s Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards.
Here’s some epic side-eye courtesy of Elwood the dog.
Elwood is seen here competing at the World’s Ugliest Dog competition.
When this dog stole their owners’ dentures, photography magic was born.
This seal has the ultimate disgusted face.
They’re shocked by some intense gossip — seals are just like us.
This ostrich is ready for his close-up.
As Tyra Banks would say, this ostrich needs to learn to “smize” — smile with your eyes.
This rhino is wearing a tutu … or a peacock is conveniently right behind it.
How trendy.
This photo’s called “Chest Bump.”
That’s a brave little penguin.
Who among us hasn’t wanted to just grab their birthday cake and chow down?
This is proof that primates and humans really aren’t that different.
You can see the darndest things on the streets of NYC.
It’s not every day you see a Tyrannosaurus rex walking their dog.
This polar bear just wants to say hello.
What a polite polar bear — not like these bears that took over an entire town in Russia.
These two flamingos combine to make a heart.
They complete each other.
This little guy is definitely unamused.
We’ve all seen that look when we wake up our parents from a nap.
OJ is too cool for school.
Even dogs can rock the tiny sunglasses trend.
This dog knows where he’s supposed to relieve himself.
If only every dog was this well trained.
Flynn is more excited than his owner to win the Westminster Dog Show.
That is a look of pure joy.
There are two elephants in this photo – the real one, and the one hiding in the water splash.
They’re twins.
This dog is sneaking a treat while his friend is distracted.
Ice cream is never safe around pups.
This pup knows how to travel in style.
The best way to get across the park …
Is it a dog or a mop?
The mop-like coat of the Komondor requires daily grooming.
Tom Hardy wasn’t ready for this slobbery kiss.
Don’t worry — Hardy is a well-documented dog lover.
This little guy is checking out his friend’s butt.
What are friends for?
This gives a whole new meaning to the expression “working like a dog.”
This dog looks like it procrastinates with the best of us.
Squirrels, apparently, are a lot more flexible than we thought.
This squirrel is more coordinated than most people.
A conveniently placed bird makes it seem like this bear is about to take flight.
He also definitely resembles our favorite flying elephant, Dumbo.
This pelican needs to work on his aim.
This fish clearly wasn’t ready to go just yet.
Linda the llama is getting a smooch from her new friend.
Would you kiss a llama?
Giraffes are tall, but not this tall.
Forced perspective is to blame here.
You can almost hear exactly what this photo must sound like.
This donkey is not holding back.
Owls also get grossed out by their friends’ PDA.
PDAs, or public displays of affection, are uncomfortable for all members of the animal kingdom, even owls.
This photo was taken right as this human was getting a little kiss.
Just a little boop.
Who among us hasn’t felt like our mom is dragging us out of bed and to school like this?
This is one of the finalists fromt the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
This kangaroo looks like he’s serenading the Australian outback.
Photographer Lea Scaddan called this one “Operatic Warm Ups.”