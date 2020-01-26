15 pictures of hilariously groomed pets that will make your day

Mike Segar/Reuters So much fluff.

Dogs are carefully groomed for dog shows around the world.

Pet groomers also specialise in giving dogs and other animals flat-top hairstyles or dyeing their hair.

Pet groomers specialise in styling dogs and other animals and fluffing and trimming their fur to perfection to help them look their best.

Here are 15 photos of perfectly groomed pets from shows and pet stores around the world. Brace yourself for high levels of cuteness.

Shih tzu puppies sported voluminous bow-shaped hairdos at a dog show in 2012.

Bullit Marquez/AP Shih tzu puppies.

The puppies were groomed for their appearance at the 2012 FCI Asia and the Pacific Section Dog Show.

You can never have too many ponytails.

Lisa Poole/AP Quinnie the standard poodle.

Quinnie the standard poodle had her hair done for the Bay Colony Dog Show in Boston in 2007.

Professional dog groomer Catherine Opson gave her dogs a Sesame Street-themed look.

Mike Blake/Reuters Porsche (on the left) and Kobe.

Opson is an award-winning dog groomer who was named Creative Groomer of the Year in 2013.

Poodles in Chongqing, China, also received a vibrant makeover.

Issei Kato/Reuters A pet groomer trims the dyed fur of a poodle.

In 2004, Reuters reported pet grooming with a haircut and colouring started at 300 yuan (about $US36) for small dogs.

Bichon frise dogs are super fluffy.

Mike Segar/Reuters A bichon frise stands on a grooming table at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2017.

When groomed, their fur creates an adorable halo around their heads.

Their fur can take on a round or dome shape when properly primped.

Mark Lennihan/AP Images A bichon frise named Special Times Just Right celebrates winning best in show.

This bichon frise named Special Times Just Right won Best in Show at the 125th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in 2001.

A pet shop in Tainan, Taiwan, gave a cat a “stegosaurus spine” made of fur.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters A cat with a “stegosaurus spine” design cut into its fur.

It looks like a fluffy reptile.

The same pet shop also created a “Hello Kitty” design in a dog’s fur.

Tyrone Siu / Reuters A dog shows off its tribute to Hello Kitty.

“Hello Kitty” appears on everything from sneakers to bullet trains.

And gave a fluffy dog a teddy bear design.

Tyrone Siu/Reuters An employee trims a teddy bear into the fur of a dog at a pet shop, in Tainan, Taiwan.

It makes the dog look even more cuddly.

A dog in Taipei, Taiwan, rocked a flat-top hairstyle.

Pichi Chuang/Reuters A dog is groomed at a pet shop in Taipei, Taiwan.

On small dogs, creating the flat style out of their fluffy fur takes about two hours.

A chow chow dog was dyed to look like a panda at a zoo in Zhengzhou, China.

Donald Chan/Reuters A chow chow dog disguised as a panda.

The dog was pictured at Dahe Pet Civilisation Park in Zhengzhou in the Henan province of China.

This poodle’s pink fluffy fur resembles cotton candy.

Jason Reed/Reuters A miniature poodle coloured with yellow and pink dye.

The miniature poodle was all dolled up for a grooming competition at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ear protectors that dogs wear while being groomed make them look like they’re wearing raincoats.

Kathy Willens/AP Ego wearing an ear protector.

An Afghan hound named Ego wore an ear protector while being groomed backstage at the 2007 Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Komondor dogs are also known as “mop dogs” for obvious reasons.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images A Komondor at the Westminster Kennel Club 140th Annual Dog Show in 2016.

Its white cords fly through the air as it runs.

At the 2019 National Dog Show, dogs relaxed while they were groomed behind the scenes.

Mark Makela/Getty Images A dog reacts while being groomed during the National Dog Show.

Broadcast after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the National Dog Show is watched by 20 million people.

