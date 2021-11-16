18 hilarious winners of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Highly Commended: Andy Parkinson captured two bear cubs play-fighting in “Let’s Dance.” ‘Let’s Dance’ by Andy Parkinson. Andy Parkinson/Comedywildlifephoto.com “Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)” Parkinson wrote.

Highly Commended: A mudskipper appears to have an audience in “See Who Jumps High” by Chu Han Lin. ‘See Who Jumps High’ by Chu Han Lin. Chu Han Lin/Comedywildlifephoto.com Lin captured this photo in Taiwan.

Highly Commended: David Eppley gave this photo the tongue-in-cheek name “Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle.” ‘Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle’ by David Eppley. David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com “Bald eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season,” Eppley wrote. “Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular bald eagle wasn’t showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well have been, the eagle recovered with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and chose to rest a bit before making another lumber run.”

Highly Commended: Gurumoorthy K. called this image of a chameleon “The Green Stylist.” ‘The Green Stylist’ by Gurumoorthy K. Gurumoorthy K/Comedywildlifephoto.com The photo was taken in India’s Western Ghats.

Highly Commended: A monkey appears to be kissing a tree trunk in Jakub Hodan’s “Treehugger.” ‘Treehugger’ by Jakub Hodan. Jakub Hodan/Comedywildlifephoto.com “This proboscis monkey could be just scratching its nose on the rough bark, or it could be kissing it,” Hodan wrote. “Trees play a big role in the lives of monkeys. Who are we to judge?”

Highly Commended: The raccoons in Jan Piecha’s “Telephone” appear to have some juicy gossip. ‘Telephone’ by Jan Piecha. Jan Piecha/Comedywildlifephoto.com “The little raccoon cubs are telling secrets to each other,” Piecha wrote.

Highly Commended: Lea Scaddan captured a kangaroo with imprecise aim in “Missed.” ‘Missed’ by Lea Scaddan. Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com “Two western grey kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach,” Scaddan wrote.

Highly Commended: “How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?” by Nicolas de Vaulx shows a raccoon mid-heist. ‘How Do You Get That Damn Window Open?’ by Nicolas de Vaulx. Nicolas de Vaulx/Comedywildlifephoto.com “This raccoon spends his time trying to get into houses out of curiosity — and perhaps also to steal food,” de Vaulx wrote.

Highly Commended: Pal Marchhart played a game of “Peekaboo” with a bear cub. ‘Peekaboo’ by Pal Marchhart. Pal Marchhart/Comedywildlifephoto.com “A young bear descending from a tree looks like it is playing hide and seek,” Marchhart wrote.

Highly Commended: The gopher in Roland Kranitz’s photo “I Got You” takes a flying leap. ‘I Got You’ by Roland Kranitz. Roland Kranitz/Comedywildlifephoto.com “I spent my days in my usual ‘gopher place’ and yet again, these funny little animals haven’t belied their true nature,” Kranitz wrote.

Portfolio Category Winner: Vicki Jauron photographed an elephant’s mud bath in four parts, the first of which is titled “Joy of a Mud Bath Part 1: The Butt Dunk.” ‘Joy of a Mud Bath Part 1: The Butt Dunk’ by Vicki Jauron. Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com “An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon,” Jauron wrote.

In “Joy of a Mud Bath Part 2: The Face Plant,” the elephant face-plants into the mud. ‘Joy of a Mud Bath Part 2: The Face Plant’ by Vicki Jauron. Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com Elephants bathe in mud to form a protective layer that keeps them from getting too hot.

“Joy of a Mud Bath Part 3: The Shake Off,” the elephant shakes off excess mud. ‘Joy of a Mud Bath Part 3: The Shake Off’ by Vicki Jauron. Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com Jauron took the photos in Matusadona Park in Zimbabwe.

“Joy of a Mud Bath Part 4: The Final Scratch” shows the elephant rubbing up against a tree trunk to scratch itself. ‘Joy of a Mud Bath Part 4: The Final Scratch’ by Vicki Jauron. Vicki Jauron/Comedywildlifephoto.com Elephants use tree trunks to scratch itches they can’t reach.

Creatures of Water Winner: Chee Kee Teo captured a surprised baby otter being carried around by its mother in “Time For School.” ‘Time For School’ by Chee Kee Teo. Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com “A smooth-coated otter ‘bit’ its baby otter to bring it to and fro for a swimming lesson,” Teo wrote.

Creatures of Land Winner: Arthur Trevino’s photo, taken in Hygiene, Colorado, captures a prairie dog standing up to a bald eagle in “Bald Eagle Gets a Surprise.” ‘Ninja Prairie Dog!’ by Arthur Trevino. Arthur Trevino/Comedywildlifephoto.com “When this bald eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow,” Trevino wrote. “A real David vs. Goliath story!”

Affinity Photo People’s Choice Winner and Creatures of Air Winner: Autumn smacked this pigeon right in the face in John Speirs’ photo, “I Guess Summer’s Over.” ‘I Guess Summer’s Over’ by John Speirs. John Speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com “I was taking pictures of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on a bird’s face,” Speirs wrote.