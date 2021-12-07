18 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year’s Comedy Pet Photography Awards

Highly Commended: In “Photo Bomb,” Mollie Cheary’s dog Bailey wanted to be front and center. ‘Photo Bomb’ by Mollie Cheary. © Mollie Cheary/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Bailey was so excited to see her friends, she couldn’t sit still for a photo!” Cheary wrote.

Highly Commended: Lucy Slater’s cat Vincent likes to spread out, as if to say “So What?” ‘So What?’ by Lucy Slater. © Lucy Slater/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Vincent the cat … This is how I like to sit!” Slater wrote.

Highly Commended: Corey Seeman titled this amusing photo of one dog sitting on another “A Warm Spot On A Cold Day.” ‘A Warm Spot On A Cold Day’ by Corey Seeman. © Corey Seeman/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Two of the morning regulars at the dog park are Gary (hound mix with the jacket) and Kona, who is one of the most chill dogs ever,” Seeman wrote. “Got this picture of Gary finding a warm place to sit on this cold winter’s day.”

Highly Commended: Colin Doyle’s dog had an unexpected visitor pop by in “Nosy Neighbor.” ‘Nosy Neighbor’ by Colin Doyle. © Colin Doyle/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “According to Ozzy, we need a new fence panel ASAP,” Doyle wrote. “He is fed up with Chester, our nosy next door neighbor, spying on him every time he has a meal.”

Highly Commended: In “Ostrich Style,” Manel Subirats Ferrer’s dog buried its head in the sand. ‘Ostrich Style’ by Manel Subirats Ferrer. © Manel Subirats Ferrer/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Little Nuka playing hide and seek one day at the beach,” Ferrer wrote.

Highly Commended: Christine Johnson captured this graceful snapshot of a dog on the beach, titled “Boing.” ‘Boing’ by Christine Johnson. © Christine Johnson/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “I was busy playing with my dog on the beach and this dog came to play,” Johnson wrote. “I liked the shapes he was making in the air.”

Highly Commended: No one loves autumn more than Diana Jill Mehner’s dog, who is “Crazy In Love With Fall.” ‘Crazy In Love With Fall’ by Diana Jill Mehner. © Diana Jill Mehner/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “This is Leia,” Mehner wrote. “As you can see, she definitely loves playing with all the leaves in autumn — and yes, it was really tricky to take this picture because you never know how the dog will act and what it is going to do next.”

Highly Commended: In “Wine Time,” Katheryn Clark’s cat strikes a relatable pose. ‘Wine Time’ by Katheryn Clark. © Kathryn Clark/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “It’s that time of day again!” Clark wrote. “Little Blue enjoys it almost as much as me.”

Highly Commended: Luke O’Brien and his dog Flint make a dynamic duo in “Muttford and Chum.” ‘Muttford and Chum’ by Luke O’Brien. © Luke O’Brien/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Losing the opportunity to play with my human band mates during lockdown, Flint my rescue dog soon taught me that we didn’t just have sharp bones in common, but musical ones too,” O’Brien wrote. “He soon became the perfect substitute for a collaborative stomp up at home, so much so that we felt we deserved our own band name (Muttford and Chum). With my camera set up remotely during this shoot, I think it’s fair to say that the image is proof that his conviction as a performer matches my own.”

Highly Commended: Chloe Beck snapped a photo of her friends Faith and Alex that was expertly photobombed by their dog, Hugo. ‘Hugo The Photobomber’ by Chloe Beck. © Chloe Beck/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “This is my best friend Faith and her husband Alex … and their cheeky Sproodle, Hugo,” Beck wrote. “Faith wanted a photograph to mark a special occasion — her first outing after shielding at home for 14 months. Hugo jumped into the frame at just the right moment! He’s a lockdown pup, so he hasn’t quite gotten used to the excitement of being around other people yet.”

Video category winner: In “Coloring Time, Cat Style” by Allegra Loch, Cleo the cat joins a budding artist at work. ‘Coloring Time, Cat Style’ by Allegra Loch. © Allegra Loch/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Cleo is involved in all things, and colouring is no exception,” Loch wrote. “Life lessons in sharing are essential with animals, and this lot make great teachers and entertainers!” You can watch the full video on the Comedy Pet Photography Awards website.

Pets Who Look Like Their Owners category winner: Horse and rider share the same facial expression in “That Was A Good One” by Jakub Gojda. ‘That Was A Good One’ by Jakub Gojda. © Jakub Gojda/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “This photo was taken by accident during the photography of my ex-girlfriend with her beloved mare,” Goida wrote. “For this cheerful moment, I thank the fly that sat on the horse’s nose and he instinctively shook his head. And so it seems that the humor between a horse and a woman is definitely not missing.”

Junior category winner: Suzi Lonergan’s dog understood the assignment in “Sit.” ‘Sit’ by Suzi Lonergan. © Suzi Lonergan/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Our granddaughter gave the command to sit,” Lonergan wrote. “Beau is very obedient.”

All Other Creatures category winner: Sophie Bonnefoi photographed her newborn chicks learning about shadows in “The Eureka Moment.” ‘The Eureka Moment’ by Sophie Bonnefoi. © Sophie Bonnefoi/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Cutie and Speedy are two chicks hatched from eggs placed in an incubator at home in August 2020,” Bonnefoi wrote. “They spent their first few weeks indoors. In the photo, they are just over two weeks old. They were curious about everything. This is the day they discovered their own shadow. It was hilarious to see them wondering and exploring that ‘dark thing’ that was moving with them!”

The Mighty Horse category winner: Mary Ellis received an enthusiastic greeting in “I Said ‘Good Morning.'” ‘I Said ‘Good Morning” by Mary Ellis. © Mary Ellis/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “I like to visit the stable horses before I begin my hike at the state park,” Ellis wrote. “This is the reply I received when I said good morning.”

Cat category winner: One of Kathryn Trott’s cats stole the show in “Photobomb.” ‘Photobomb’ by Kathryn Trott. © Kathryn Trott/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “Jeff stealing the limelight from his brother Jaffa,” Trott wrote.

Dog category winner: Carmen Cromer titled this photo of her golden retriever “Jurassic Bark.” ‘Jurassic Bark’ by Carmen Cromer. © Carmen Cromer/Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards “My golden retriever Clementine loves to stick her face in front of the hose while I water the plants,” Cromer wrote. “Her expression in this photo made me think of a tyrannosaurus rex, hence the title, ‘Jurassic Bark.'”