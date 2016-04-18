38 of the most cringeworthy texts couples have sent each other

Nathan McAlone
Couple laughing‘Mount Tomah Botanical Gardens – Stephen and Tahn (May 2009)’ by mooks262, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

People in relationships have their own strange ways of interacting with each other.

Sometimes they share way too much information, other times they fight in code, or communicate without talking at all. And the two-person planet couples live on can often be totally absurd to their friends, especially when things aren’t going great.

Now there’s an Instagram dedicated to chronicling that ridiculousness, aptly titled “We should break up.” The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from your ex” and “Tinder nightmares” accounts. While we don’t know for sure that all of these are real, they definitely capture those times when couples make you say “ugh.”

Here are 38 of the most ridiculous texts couples have sent each other:

But sleeping is fun.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jan 18, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

The dreaded dot dot dot.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jun 10, 2015 at 9:47pm PDT

Back to what matters.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Dec 11, 2015 at 5:42pm PST

Good point.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Aug 19, 2015 at 2:08pm PDT

The evidence is piling up.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jul 5, 2015 at 1:51pm PDT

How could you.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Nov 13, 2015 at 6:36am PST

Well, that is something.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Nov 11, 2015 at 5:21am PST

Presumed sarcasm.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 30, 2015 at 7:53pm PDT

Can't keep it off my mind.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 23, 2015 at 7:42pm PDT

Oh boy.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 22, 2015 at 8:18am PDT

Then again...

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 19, 2015 at 9:56pm PDT

Where to even begin with this one.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 7, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

Not a good compliment.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Oct 7, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

Not buying it.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Sep 17, 2015 at 2:56am PDT

Yikes.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Sep 2, 2015 at 2:20pm PDT

The point is that it's a nice day.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Aug 21, 2015 at 5:35pm PDT

No, no I did not.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Aug 18, 2015 at 7:07pm PDT

Well played.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Aug 7, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

Priorities.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jul 18, 2015 at 7:34pm PDT

Harsh.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jul 17, 2015 at 2:33pm PDT

Busy signal.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jul 7, 2015 at 11:44am PDT

Not now.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jul 2, 2015 at 11:35am PDT

Well...

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jun 15, 2015 at 4:18pm PDT

That escalated quickly.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jun 12, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

Let's just make one quick stop first.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jun 4, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

You forgot?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on May 4, 2015 at 11:58am PDT

Curveball.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Apr 13, 2015 at 5:26pm PDT

Nice.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Apr 4, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

That is epically cruel.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Apr 1, 2015 at 4:58pm PDT

No maybes.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Mar 10, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

It's all about communication.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Feb 23, 2015 at 8:17pm PST

You are going to have to be more specific.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Feb 12, 2015 at 2:32pm PST

Hey :)

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Feb 9, 2015 at 11:09am PST

Good talk.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Feb 8, 2015 at 11:16am PST

Honest.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jan 30, 2015 at 12:48pm PST

I swear, there was a good reason.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jan 29, 2015 at 9:19am PST

A lot of mixed messages here.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jan 28, 2015 at 12:02pm PST

Not anymore.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@weshouldbreakup) on Jan 26, 2015 at 9:27am PST

