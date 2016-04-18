38 of the most cringeworthy texts couples have sent each other

People in relationships have their own strange ways of interacting with each other.

Sometimes they share way too much information, other times they fight in code, or communicate without talking at all. And the two-person planet couples live on can often be totally absurd to their friends, especially when things aren’t going great.

Now there’s an Instagram dedicated to chronicling that ridiculousness, aptly titled “We should break up.” The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from your ex” and “Tinder nightmares” accounts. While we don’t know for sure that all of these are real, they definitely capture those times when couples make you say “ugh.”

Here are 38 of the most ridiculous texts couples have sent each other:

