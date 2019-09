Photo: Buzzfeed

There are some things advertisers just can’t control.While they can purchase certain billboards or sections of magazines, unforeseen problems with positioning can lead to hilarious — and unfortunate — consequences.



We’ve compiled a set of 23 unfortunately-placed ads that made it onto the web. Check them out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.