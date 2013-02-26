The Funniest People In Tech To Follow On Twitter

Photo: Jill Zitron

Following technology news via Twitter can get dry and boring pretty easily.Thankfully there’s a cadre of people working to mix it up with funny tweets about tech (or something else entirely).



Our hats are off to these hilarious folks deriving comedy from the weird world of technology.

You can follow them all at once by following this Twitter list here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.