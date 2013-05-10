The Best Moments From Yesterday's Sohn Investment Conference That Had Nothing To Do With Finance

Not quite, but it was fun.The Sohn Investment Conference is a serious affair. It attracts the brightest minds and best ideas in the world of value investing for a great cause — pediatric cancer research (check out their site here).



But hey, the conference is still a day when people get to get out of the office and meet their peers, so there’s got to be some fun.

At least, we had a good time.

So to give you a little taste of how everyone was kicking it at Sohn, here are a few of our favourite moments from the conference that have nothing to do with EBITDA or corporate governance.

A famous hedge fund manager (who shall remain nameless) spent the conference chilling laid back in his seat with his shoes off and his feet up.

Another famous hedge fund manager (who shall also remain nameless) caught Business Insider blogging about him, said: “Hey, that’s me” and informed us that he looks better now than he did in the picture we had chosen for our post.

Yet another famous (and nameless) hedge fund manager was reading some cool-looking Manga on his iPad during the presentations.

The break time music was good — we caught some people jamming to Tears For Fears’ ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ (typical).

Jim Chanos jokingly called his friend, the ever-so-serious Paul Singer, a “piker”, and made jabs at Singer’s feud with Argentina.

The younger attendees didn’t know what “piker” meant — we explained that it was Wall Street slang for a person that thinks they’re big time for working at a small time/shady operation.

The conference was running behind schedule, so David Einhorn, the final speaker, started his speech by saying, “Welcome to day 2 of the Sohn Conference.”

Kyle Bass said, “You’ve gotta be sh—ing me” during his presentation on Japanese monetary policy.

Jeff Gundlach won the award for most killer shoe game of the conference. If he wants to send us a picture, we’d love to show you, but photography was not allowed at the event.

That about sums it up. If you were there and remember anything you’d like to share, leave it in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.