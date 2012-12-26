12 Company Names That Have Hilarious Double-Meanings

Photo: Cockram

Analtech is a serious company.Unfortunately, some people can’t get past the company’s name, which appears to have an unintended and unfortunate double meaning.



What follows is a list of companies with eye-catching names. We also provide a brief description of what they actually do.

Some company names get their “double meanings” when not translated into English.

Others had founders who decided to go ahead and name their companies after themselves – perhaps some of these words and phrases were not as humorous in the 1800s as they are today.

Others now go mainly by acronyms.

Interestingly, three of them manufacture concrete pumps.

Analtech Where it's located: Newark, Delaware What it does: Manufacturer of thin layer chromatography plates. How it got its name: Portmanteau of the words 'analytical' and 'technology.' About: Analtech distributes its products to more than 40 countries and 6 continents. Website: http://www.ichromatography.com/ McJunkin Where it's located: Charleston, West Virginia What it does: Manufacturer of pipes and valves. How it got its name: Jerry McJunkin was the original co-founder of McJunkin Supply Company in 1921. About: McJunkin Red Man employees around 3450 people and and is #493 on the Fortune 500. Website: www.mrcpvf.com/ Couche-Tard Where it's located: Quebec, Canada What it does: Chain of convenience stores How it got its name: 'Couche tard' is French for 'sleep late.' About: Couche-Tard operates thousands of locations throughout Canada and parts of Europe. Website: http://www.couche-tard.com/ arse Compact Where it's located: Germany What it does: Specialist magazine for Capital and Risk Management How it got its name: This one is anyone's guess. Website: www.asscompact.de/ Wong, Doody, Crandall, Wiener Where it's located: Seattle, Washington and Los Angeles, California What it does: Marketing and advertising agency. How it got its name: Wong, Doody, Crandall, and Wiener are the senior partners. About: Wong Doody employs 147 people in its west coast offices and is also featured on AMC's 'The Pitch.' Website: www.wdcw.com/ Hooker Furniture Where it's located: Martinsville, Virginia What it does: Sells home and office furniture. How it got its name: Clyde Hooker founded the company in 1924. About: Hooker furniture employs around 800 people and imports furnishings from throughout the Pacific Rim, Mexico and Central America. Website: www.hookerfurniture.com/ Butamax Where it's located: Wilmington, Delaware What it does: Develops biobutanol -- an advanced premium biofuel molecule. How it got its name: We assume it took its name from its main product and spiced it up a bit. About: Butamax is a joint venture between BP and DuPont. Website: www.butamax.com/ Cockram Where it's located: Melbourne, Australia What it does: Construction management. How it got its name: Thomas Cockram founded the company in 1861. About: One of Australia's longest running construction companies, employs around 400 people and around 3000 subcontractors, and operates in Australia, Asia, and the Americas. Website: www.cockram.com/ Putzmeister Group Where it's located: Aichtal, Germany What it does: Manufacturer of concrete pumps. How it got its name: 'Putzmeister' is German for 'plaster master.' About: Putzmeister employs more than 3,200 people and generates over $1.1bn in consolidated annual sales. Website: www.putzmeister.com/ PEDO (diapers) Where it's located: Turkey What it does: Manufacturer of baby diapers. How it got its name: PEDO appears to be an acronym for something. About: Not much information about this company is readily available from its translated web page. Website: http://www.pedococuk.com.tr/ Schwing America Where it's located: St. Paul, Minnesota What it does: Manufacturer of concrete pumps. How it got its name: The company was founded by Friedrich Wilhelm Schwing (before Wayne's World was made). About: Schwing was originally a German company before expanding its operations to the United States. Website: http://www.schwing.com/ Siemens Where it's located: Munich, Germany What it does: Conglomerate manufacturer of engineering and industrial equipment. How it got its name: The company was founded by Werner Von Siemens in 1847. About: Siemens employs around 360,000 people and generates over $70bn in annual sales. Website: http://www.siemens.com/ SEE ALSO: THE MONEYGAME 75: Wall Street's Most Important Charts Of 2012 >

