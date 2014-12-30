The 15 Best Humour And Entertainment Books Of The Year

Cindy Ord/Getty Images ‘You are the star in NPH’s life story!’

It just makes sense that the most entertaining books are written by or about — well, entertainers.

Amazon just released its list of the best humour and entertainment books of 2014.

Written by comedians, historians, musicians, and more, these books will delight from the first page to the last.

1. “Yes Please” by Amy Poehler: Whether you’re a fan of “Parks and Rec,” “Saturday Night Live,” or you’ve been following Poehler since her “Second City” days, you’ll find her anecdotes about parenting, love, sex, and life as hilarious as her work on screen.

2. “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride” by Cary Elwes: From the star of cult classic “The Princess Bride,” “As You Wish” gives readers an exclusive look at interviews with co-stars, photos from behind the scenes, and details from this enchanting love story.

3. “Neil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography” by Neil Patrick Harris: Told in the choose-your-own-adventure second-person voice, NPH narrates his life as if you, the reader, were living it. It’s a hysterical and heartwarming memoir that makes you think you were flipping through Patrick Harris’ own family photo albums.

4. “The Secret History of Wonder Woman” by Jill Lepore: Harvard historian and New Yorker staff writer Jill Lepore dissects the backstory of one of the most popular superheroes, and her creator, of all time. Steeped in feminism and the struggle for women’s rights, Wonder Woman’s story will resonate with all readers.

5. “Jimmy Page by Jimmy Page” by Jimmy Page: Legendary guitarist Jimmy Page’s career is represented in a series of telling photographs taken from his time with Led Zeppelin, The Yardbirds, and more. Photos from his boyhood and beyond give a glimpse into the life of the man behind the guitar.

6. “Jerry Lee Lewis: His Own Story” by Rick Bragg: Bestselling author Rick Bragg details the life of a man as interesting and complex as the music he played. From his rebellious Southern childhood to multiple marriages, brushes with death, and record hits, the life and times of “the Killer” is a hard read to put down.

7. “The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Ten Songs” by Greil Marcus: Rather than focus on the people that shaped rock ‘n’ roll, Marcus’s book takes an in-depth look at 10 of the most iconic rock songs recorded between 1956 and 2008 and discusses how they shaped this historic genre of music.

8. “Not My Father’s Son: A Memoir” by Alan Cumming: Raised by an emotionally and physically abusive father, award-winning Scottish actor Alan Cumming writes how his upbringing shaped him as a performer and a person.

9. “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America” by John Waters: Filmmaker John Waters wants to know what would happen if he attempted to hitchhike from his house in Baltimore to his apartment in San Francisco — so he tries it to find out himself. Full of wit and sarcasm, Waters’s book is like a road trip gone hilariously wrong.

10. “Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina” by Misty Copeland: Despite an underprivileged childhood, Misty Copeland proved herself a ballet-dancing prodigy. Copeland’s moving memoir shows the reader how, even in the face of adversity and struggle, it’s still possible to come out on top.

11. “Star Wars Art: Posters” by Lucasfilm LTD, Roger Kastel and Drew Struzan: Just in time to get you excited for next year’s new movie release, this stunning coffee table book features big, beautiful pictures and scenes from one of the most popular sci-fi trilogies of all time.

12. “Easy Street (the Hard Way)” by Ron Perlman: Perlman, a critically acclaimed actor, grew up with self-image issues and very little money. His book is a revealing look at his life, as well as the lives of others in the public eye, which may not be as perfect as they seem from the outside.

13. “Chris Stein/Negative: Me, Blondie, and the Advent of Punk” by Chris Stein: Stein was a photography student at the School of Visual Arts when he met Debbie Harry, and Blondie was born. One of the cornerstone punk bands of the ’70s, Stein’s gorgeous photo collection looks back on one of the coolest decades to be in New York.

14. “Man on the Run: Paul McCartney in the 1970s” by Tom Doyle: When The Beatles broke up, McCartney was lost and out of place. Doyle’s biography reveals McCartney’s journey from being loved as a Beatle to being loved as a solo artist.

15. “The Noble Hustle: Poker, Beef Jerky, and Death” by Colson Whitehead: Pulitzer prize-winning author Colson Whitehead describes his search for meaning in the casino. He discovers that when everything is on the line, and you’re sore from sitting at the poker table for 12 hours straight, you can come to a number of existential conclusions.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

