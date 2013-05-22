Here's What The 'Arrested Development' Cast Has Been Up To During The Hiatus

Yesterday, we featured the new Arrested Development trailer, but since May 26th can’t come soon enough, here are the 10 funniest projects the cast has been involved in since the hiatus.
Corporate rivalry gets taken to the next level whenever Arnett's Devin Banks squares off against Alec Baldwin's Jack Donaghy, which occasionally leads to sexy confusion.
Will Arnett pops up (again!) alongside Aubrey Plaza as Jason Bateman does his fatherly best to keep cool in this hilarious viral commercial for Orbit Gum.
Portia de Rossi brings her comedy A-game to Veridian Dynamics as the sexiest, craziest boss you could ever hope for.
Poor Tony Hale found another role playing the whipping boy for Maggie Lizer... er, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Vice President Selina Meyer.
AD's beloved narrator has a much more prominent career as an Academy-Award-winning director. His latest film, Rush, which stars Chris Hemsworth, looks to be an intense racing drama.
Youth In Revolt came out just as Michael Cera fatigue set in -- which is a shame, since Cera's dual role as Nick Twisp/Francois Dillinger is one of his funniest performances.
Alia Shawkat proved she can act AND sing when she covered Bob Dylan's 'Don't Think Twice It's Alright.'
Who knew Alia Shawkat had pipes that could channel Zooey Deschanel?
This slapstick comedy from IFC never got the love it deserved. David Cross' Todd Margaret takes sad-sack awkwardness to new levels. Will Arnett also appears as his douchebag boss.
Jessica Walter picks up right where Lucille left off as a mean-spirited, surprisingly loving mother on FX's animated spy comedy.
Tambor soars as dubious veteran news anchor David Bryant at the Onion News Network.
