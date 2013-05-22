Here's What The 'Arrested Development' Cast Has Been Up To During The Hiatus

Yesterday, we featured the new Arrested Development trailer, but since May 26th can’t come soon enough, here are the 10 funniest projects the cast has been involved in since the hiatus.



This story was originally published by AskMen.

Will Arnett had a recurring role as Jack Donaghy's arch-nemesis on '30 Rock.' Corporate rivalry gets taken to the next level whenever Arnett's Devin Banks squares off against Alec Baldwin's Jack Donaghy, which occasionally leads to sexy confusion. Jason Bateman starred in a hilarious web short for Orbit. Will Arnett pops up (again!) alongside Aubrey Plaza as Jason Bateman does his fatherly best to keep cool in this hilarious viral commercial for Orbit Gum. Watch the video > Portia de Rossi played Veronica Palmer on ABC's 'Better Off Ted.' Portia de Rossi brings her comedy A-game to Veridian Dynamics as the sexiest, craziest boss you could ever hope for. Tony Hale faced Maggie Lizer once again in 'Veep.' Poor Tony Hale found another role playing the whipping boy for Maggie Lizer... er, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Vice President Selina Meyer. Ron Howard, who narrates 'Arrested Development,' directed another movie. AD's beloved narrator has a much more prominent career as an Academy-Award-winning director. His latest film, Rush, which stars Chris Hemsworth, looks to be an intense racing drama. Michael Cera played a teenage version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in 'Youth in Revolt.' Youth In Revolt came out just as Michael Cera fatigue set in -- which is a shame, since Cera's dual role as Nick Twisp/Francois Dillinger is one of his funniest performances. Alia Shawkat proved she can act AND sing when she covered Bob Dylan's 'Don't Think Twice It's Alright.' Who knew Alia Shawkat had pipes that could channel Zooey Deschanel? David Cross was a sad energy drink salesman on 'The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.' This slapstick comedy from IFC never got the love it deserved. David Cross' Todd Margaret takes sad-sack awkwardness to new levels. Will Arnett also appears as his douchebag boss. Jessica Walter lends her voice to a Lucille Bluth-like character on FX's 'Archer.' Jessica Walter picks up right where Lucille left off as a mean-spirited, surprisingly loving mother on FX's animated spy comedy. Jeffrey Tambor starred in the satirical TV movie, 'Onion News Empire.' Tambor soars as dubious veteran news anchor David Bryant at the Onion News Network. Check out more entertainment news at AskMen. 7 Amazing Movies You'll Probably Never See >

