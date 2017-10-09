54 of the most hilariously bad Amazon movie reviews

For the past few years, Joe Grabinksi has chronicled the most hilariously bad Amazon reviews of popular movies.

Grabinski’s Twitter account, “Amazon Movie Reviews,” has amassed almost 200,000 followers, and is a pitch-perfect mixture of extremely misguided reviews and just plain wacky ones.

We asked Grabinksi to update a list of his favourites he put together for us last year. These are the best of the bad. The ones he chose range in tone from clueless to angry, to some that we truly hope were meant as a joke. A few things we noticed: Parents tend to blame movies for everything, and at least one person still really cares about VHS.

Get your popcorn ready.

Hunger Games (2012) Amazon Movie Reviews Sinister (2012) Amazon Movie Reviews The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1 (2014) Amazon Movie Reviews Creed (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews Deadpool (2016) Amazon Movie Reviews Jaws (1975) Amazon Movie Reviews Goodfellas (1990) Amazon Movie Reviews Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews Space Jam (1996) Amazon Movie Reviews Interstellar (2014) Amazon Movie Reviews Drive (2011) Amazon Movie Reviews Zootopia (2016) Amazon Movie Reviews The Jungle Book (1967) Amazon Movie Reviews Jurassic World (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews Sausage Party (2016) Amazon Movie Reviews The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Amazon Movie Reviews The Shining (1980) Amazon Movie Reviews Minions (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews White House Down (2013) Amazon Movie Reviews Titanic (1997) Amazon Movie Reviews Saw IV (2007) Amazon Movie Reviews Big Hero 6 (2014) Amazon Movie Reviews The Force Awakens (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews Monsters, Inc. (2001) Amazon Movie Reviews Boyhood (2014) Amazon Movie Reviews Straight Outta Compton (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews The Wizard of Oz (1939) Amazon Movie Reviews Die Hard (1988) Amazon Movie Reviews Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995) Amazon Movie Reviews Pitch Perfect (2012) Amazon Movie Reviews A Bug's Life (1998) Amazon Movie Reviews Ghostbusters (1984) Amazon Movie Reviews 12 Years a Slave (2013) Amazon Movie Reviews Jurassic World (2015) Amazon Movie Reviews Goodfellas (1990) Amazon Movie Reviews Edward Scissorhands (1990) Amazon Movie Reviews Frozen (2013) Amazon Movie Reviews Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013) Amazon Movie Reviews Jurassic Park (1993) Amazon Movie Reviews Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove (2010) Amazon Movie Reviews Star Wars (1977) Amazon Movie Reviews Click (2006) Amazon Movie Reviews Cars (2006) Amazon Movie Reviews Magic Mike (2012) Amazon Movie Reviews Independence Day (1996) Amazon Movie Reviews The Passion of the Christ (2004) Amazon Movie Reviews Grease (1978) Amazon Movie Reviews Happy Feet (2006) Amazon Movie Reviews Air Bud (1997) Amazon Movie Reviews Back to the Future Part II (1989) Amazon Movie Reviews Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) Amazon Movie Reviews The Sixth Sense (1999) Amazon Movie Reviews Jury Duty (1995) Amazon Movie Reviews March of the Penguins (2005) Amazon Movie Reviews

