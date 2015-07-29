A bunch of Twitter employees and fans are tweeting about how the company's revenue boss #AdamBainIsSoNice

Twitter’s revenue boss Adam Bain is a likeable guy.

So much so that everyone Re/code’s Kara Swisher interviewed about the hunt for Twitter’s new CEO (Bain is among the front-running candidates) had this to say: “Bain is suuuuuch a nice guy.”

“Good god, I think I even might have a minor man crush on him,” said Swisher, who used (emphasis ours) “Adam Bain Is Soooo Nice, Jack Dorsey’s Hamlet Act and Other Things You Need to Know About the Twitter CEO Search” as the headline for her article.

Clearly amused, Twitter employees, partners, and fans then began tweeting their versions of why #AdamBainIsSoNice

We’ve collected some of the funniest:

Jim Prosser is Twitter’s head of corporate and revenue communications (interim CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted this too.)

I was walking on beach with @adambain. When I looked back there was only 1 set of footprints. “That’s when I carried you.” #adambainissonice

— Jim Prosser (@jimprosser) July 28, 2015

Joshua Rose works in Twitter’s finance department, thinks Adam Bain is as kind as Forrest Gump’s lifelong friend Jenny.

One time, @adambain let me sit next to him on the bus when no one else would #AdamBainIsSoNice pic.twitter.com/3QtrNkJKud

— Joshua Rose (@joshualkrose) July 28, 2015

