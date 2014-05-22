Funding For Payments-Related Startups Has Hit An All-Time High [CHART]

Funding for payments companies hit a peak of $US492 million in the first quarter of 2014, according to data from TechCrunch.

That’s up 109% from the previous quarter and 347% from the same quarter in the prior year, BI Intelligence finds.

There were 59 separate funding deals.

While a good deal of the payment funding went to Stripe and mPowa — 32% — BI Intelligence believes the number of deals shows just how excited investors are about the payments space right now.

