Guess What Happens When The British Pound Moves In The Opposite Direction Of Its Fundamentals

The British Pound is moving in the opposite direction of its diving fundamentals, and as a result is now the largest short (30%) in Morgan Stanley’s updated global currency portfolio.



We have decided to sell GBP/CHF at 1.6897 (WMR fix) as part of our FX portfolio with a 10% allocation and a fairly tight stop at 1.7250. This increases our overall short in GBP to 30%, the biggest short in the FX portfolio. Year-to-date the portfolio is up 4.1%, gaining 1.4% in May.

According to our newly revised forecasts from last week we see the cross at 1.47 by year-end. We are somewhat surprised by the recent outperformance of Sterling and think that the market is giving too much credibility to the new coalition government’s likely tightening of fiscal policy at the 22 June emergency budget.

The fundamentals for Sterling outside of the fiscal situation are not encouraging either with inflation running well above target and growth failing to surprise on the upside relative to economist expectations, unlike the rest of the G10 as the nearby chart shows. Indeed, there has been a good correlation between growth surprises in the G10 ex UK minus UK growth surprises and the 3-month change in the GBP trade-weighted index. As can be seen in Exhibit 2, Sterling seems to have lost track with fundamentals over the past month. We expect this to change in the month ahead.

