$10 Billion Fund Of Funds Exec Forced To Resign From Notre Dame Posting Because She Donated To Pro-Choice Group

Roxanne Martino, the president and CEO of Aurora Investment Management was forced to resigned from the University of Notre Dame’s Board of Trustees because she’d made donations to a pro-choice group.Martino is an alumnus of Notre Dame. Her firm is a $10 billion fund of funds based in Chicago.



She quit her role at Notre Dame on Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported, via Hedge Fund Net.

A conservative Catholic watchdog group, Cardinal Newman Society, reported in May that Martino donated $25,000 to the pro-choice organisation EMILY’s List between 2005 and 2008.

EMILY’s List says it is “dedicated to electing pro-choice Democratic women,” according to the Tribune.

Martino said her resignation is in “the best interest of the university. I dearly love my alma mater and remain fully committed to all aspects of Catholic teaching and to the mission of Notre Dame. I had looked forward to contributing in this new role, but the current controversy just doesn’t allow me to be effective.”

Apparently the watchdog has been eyeing Notre Dame since it invited Obama to speak in 2009.

