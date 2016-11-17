Fund managers think president Trump will be a reflationary juggernaut who'll lift interest rates and inflation

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It’s safe to say that fund managers think US president-elect Donald Trump will be able to do something that few have been able to do in recent years — lift inflation around the world.

Collectively, they haven’t been this confident that inflation will increase in more than 12 years.

According to the latest Global Fund Manager Survey from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BAML), 85% of all managers surveyed said that inflation is heading higher in November, the highest proportion seen since June 2004.

That figure was up from 70% last week.

Even without details, they clearly believe that Donald Trump’s mooted fiscal spending programs, designed to “make America great again”, will prove to be a reflationary beast.

Given that view, it came as no surprise that managers also indicated that they think interest rates will move higher with 65% of all surveyed expecting that yield curves will steepen over the next 12 months.

Not only was that up from 31% in October, the increase was the largest in percentage terms in the history of the survey.

Enormous.

Linked to the lift in inflation and yield curve expectations, managers also said that being long high quality bonds, corporate bonds and emerging market debt are the most “crowded” trades right now.

Bonds are clearly on the nose.

While the views expressed in the survey fit with the price action seen in recent days — bonds have been smoked and the US dollar has rallied on the back of higher interest rates — given the overwhelming majority think that inflation and yields are going to lift, it does raise the question whether those views are the most “crowded” right now.

A lot of the moves have been based off a series of “ifs” and “buts” about what Trump may do, rather than what he will or can do.

That increases the risk that initial knee-jerk reaction in financial markets could be partially reversed in the short term.

We’ll find out that answer soon enough.

146 fund managers took part in the global BAML survey. Collectively they manage $US386 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.