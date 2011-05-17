The Number #1 Thing Keeping Professional Investors Up At Night

Fund managers have become less concerned about commodity price inflation with the collapse of the market, and refocused their attention on the European sovereign debt crisis, according to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of fund managers.



BofA ML’s survey, conducted May 6 through the 12th, shows the threat of a Greek debt restructuring is now front and centre in terms of concerns.

Note the rise in concerns over a premature fiscal tightening too.

