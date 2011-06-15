Here's The #1 Thing That Terrifies Professional Investors

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

From a new Bank of America survey, professional investors were asked what their #1 “tail risk” is.Here’s how the respondents answered in June and when the survey was taken in May:



As you can see, it’s all about the EU. Everything else except OTHER (maybe debt ceiling stuff?) shrank month over month.

