Ponzi Schemer Who Used Money To Fly To The Super Bowl Shuts Down "Fund," Commits Suicide

On Friday, the SEC posted a bulletin about investor Wayne McLeod and his benefits consulting firm Federal Employee Benefits Group Inc.Earlier in the week, McLeod was found dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jacksonville.com.



The SEC alleges that McLeod lured in investors through fraudulent seminars and had at least $34 million under management since the late 1980s.

According to the complaint, McLeod would host a road show to lure in investors. Soon after, he would use their retirement money he was supposed to be managing to throw parties and take annual trips to the Super Bowl.

SEC: The security of the government bonds was a key element of McLeod’s deception but he never purchased any bonds. Instead, he used the investors’ retirement savings to conduct a Ponzi scheme, to pay himself, and to pay for lavish entertainment, including annual trips to the Super Bowl for himself and 40 friends.

According to the SEC’s complaint, filed on June 24, 2010, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, McLeod traveled to various state and federal government agencies to conduct FEBG employee benefits counseling and planning seminars. FEBG also provided individuals with personalised benefits analyses specific to their retirement plans and financial portfolios. Individuals could also choose to have F&S Asset Management manage their money.

Investors don’t know what happened to their money and haven’t gotten any answers. The only thing that McLeod left behind was a cryptic email sent out to investors of the fund, which we’ve printed below:

Greetings Everyone…

I hope this email finds you all doing well.

After more then 20 years I have deemed it necessary to terminate the FEBG Fund effective immediately. This process will take time so I ask for your patience during the process.

While this decision may cause some of you a temporary hardship, it is not my intention and I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart.

I also want to sincerely apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. I Pray that at some point in time you can and will forgive me.

For those who are receiving current income via the interest payments for the month of June and beyond, those payments have been suspended and nothing further will be sent.

You should expect to be contacted in the coming days or weeks by the regulators charged with this termination/task.

I have spent the vast majority of my adult life helping tens of thousand federal employee’s become better prepared for their financial future and I am proud of that legacy.

Respectfully,

Wayne

It’s a tragic story, no doubt, but McLeod is basically telling investors in his fund that they can kiss their retirement money goodbye after June. Right now, authorities, investors and even McLeod’s parents don’t know what’s going on and say they’ve been left “in the dark.”

